United Internet H1 Profit, EBITDA Climb, Mobile Internet Contracts Down; Confirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Germany's United Internet AG (UTDI.DE) reported Thursday higher profit in its first half of fiscal 2026, with growth in sales.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect an increase in sales to around 6.25 billion euros from last year's 6.104 billion euros, and in EBITDA to around 1.45 billion euros from prior year's 1.282 billion euros.

In the first half, net income attributable to shareholders grew to 126.51 million euros from last year's 103.24 million euros. Earnings per share climbed to 0.73 euro from 0.59 euro a year ago.

Net income from continued operations was 130.60 million euros or 0.75 euro per share, higher than 83.60 million euros or 0.48 euro last year.

Consolidated operating EBIT rose 20 percent from last year to 342.4 million euros, and consolidated operating EBITDA grew 5.1 percent to 676.0 million euros.

The results reflected a decline in depreciation and amortization. Increased amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment were offset by lower PPA amortization.

Consolidated sales rose to 3.09 billion euros from prior year's 3 billion euros. On an adjusted basis, consolidated sales rose 3.3 percent

The number of fee-based customer contracts was raised by 550,000 contracts to 30.27 million.

Meanwhile, the number of mobile internet contracts decreased by around 150,000 in the first half of 2026, of which around 100,000 were recorded in April. Broadband connections increased by 10,000 contracts during the reporting period.

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