United Flight To Tokyo Dumps Fuel, Returns To Dulles After Engine Failure

(RTTNews) - A United Airlines (UAL) flight bound for Tokyo made an emergency return to Washington Dulles International Airport on Saturday after an engine failure shortly after takeoff, forcing the crew to dump fuel before landing.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-200ER operating as Flight 803, had departed on what would have been a long-haul journey of more than 14 hours. Because the plane was carrying a full fuel load for the transpacific flight, pilots were unable to land immediately without reducing weight.

Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti explained that while aircraft are built to take off with large amounts of fuel, landing with that same weight can pose structural risks. He said the crew flew for about an hour to burn and release fuel, allowing the aircraft to reach a safe landing weight.

The fuel was released at high altitude using the plane's fuel jettison system, which disperses fuel as a fine mist designed to evaporate and be absorbed into the atmosphere. Guzzetti noted that this procedure is standard in rare emergency situations to prevent damage during an overweight landing.

According to studies by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency, fuel dumping occurs infrequently and does not pose a significant environmental threat.

United Flight 803 landed safely back at Dulles roughly an hour after departure. The Department of Transportation and airport officials said the engine malfunction triggered a small brush fire, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. No injuries were reported, and passengers were later rebooked on other flights.

UAL closed at $107.70, up 0.8%, and is trading after hours with no change on the NasdaqGS.