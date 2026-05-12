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United Airlines Holdings Aktie 11810912 / US9100471096

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12.05.2026 23:48:11

United Flight Attendants Approve New Contract With 31% Pay Raise

United Airlines Holdings
73.78 CHF -1.89%
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(RTTNews) - Flight attendants at United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) have given the green light to a new five-year contract that promises an average pay increase of 31 percent by August, finally breaking a nearly six-year stretch without raises for the airline's approximately 30,000 cabin crew members.

According to the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, 82 percent of those who voted approved the deal, with nearly 90 percent of eligible attendants casting their ballots. The union and United came to a tentative agreement back in March after the attendants turned down an earlier proposal last year.

The contract also includes $741 million in back pay and a total compensation increase of around 7 to 8 percent. Another key feature is the introduction of boarding pay, which compensates attendants while passengers are getting on board, something the union has pushed for a long time.

There are some other nice perks too, like limits on red-eye schedules and "sit pay" for delays lasting over two and a half hours.

With this new agreement, United stands as the last major U.S. airline to secure a labor contract for unionized flight attendants since the pandemic.

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