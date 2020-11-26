MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today United Chargers Inc., a Canadian EVSE manufacturer known for the Grizzl-E EV Charger line of products, has unveiled their newest and first of its kind interactive multimedia level 2 home EV Charger called Alpha. Alpha comes with a 7-inch interactive touch screen and wireless internet connection to control every aspect of your smart energy home. United Chargers Inc. goal is to speed up the adoption of electric vehicle transportation by providing innovative, affordable, and reliable EV charging solutions.

Gleb Nikiforov, United Chargers Inc. CEO said "I am pleased to announce the release of another new product, the first one of its kind in the world. Our Alpha EVSE hardware and features are opening new page in home EV smart charging technologies. The future of EV charging is smart and interactive."

United Chargers Inc. has opened pre-orders of Alpha at www.alphaevcharger.com.

50 Beta-testers will be randomly selected on 15th of December and receive Alpha before the New Year

Manufacturing and deliveries start in February 2021

$200 in savings for pre-orders before 1 February 2021

About United Chargers Inc.: United Chargers Inc. is EVSE manufacturer and software solution company based in Toronto, Canada. Founded in 2001 by Gleb Nikiforov, well known Canadian EV advocate and enthusiast. United Chargers Inc. had previously launched the popular "Grizzl-E" Home EV Chargers in the beginning of 2020. Gleb Nikiforov also serves on the board of Electric Mobility Canada.

Media Contact:

Anna Fedina

Phone: 1-833-971-8118

Email: info@unitedchargers.com

Related Images

alpha-evse.jpg

Alpha EVSE

First multimedia interactive EVSE of its kind in the world

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qBPc6-NdqY

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-chargers-inc-unveils-alpha---the-first-interactive-multimedia-home-level-2-ev-charging-solution-301181045.html

SOURCE United Chargers Inc.