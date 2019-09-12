12.09.2019 12:20:00

United Cannabis Corporation Commences Hemp Extraction Operations In Tennessee

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB: CNAB) (the "Company" or "United Cannabis") today announced that it has initiated extraction services at its majority-owned processing plant in McMinnville, Tennessee (the "Facility").

United Cannabis Corporation Logo

The Company established the 20-acre, 23,000 square foot Facility to provide contract manufacturing to farmers working in accord with the 2018 Federal Farm Bill and Tennessee's Department of Agriculture's (TDA) Hemp Program.

Located in central Tennessee, the McMinnville operation is currently processing industrial hemp for CBD-rich distillates, oils and isolates for further processing. Fibrous bi-products generated during processing will also be collected for sale to a wide range of industrial manufacturing customers. Longer term, the Facility will also offer purification, testing and processing services, as well as packaging, fulfillment, and secure storage capabilities.

Tennessee's Hemp industry has grown rapidly since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill; the TDA licensed more than 2,600 hemp growers in 2019, a ten-fold increase from 2018 when they approved 226 applicants.

Clifton Lambreth, the Company's Chief Marketing Officer, commented on the announcement, "This is an important addition to the United Cannabis production network as we gear up to hit 50,000 pounds of daily hemp processing in the first quarter. Tennessee is not only one of the fastest growing hemp farming markets in the country, it's also my home state, so I'm very familiar with the needs of the stakeholders in the region. Their response to our launch has been very enthusiastic and I look forward to working together to establish Tennessee and Untied Cannabis as leaders in the hemp sector.

Earnest Blackmon, Chief Executive Officer of United Cannabis, added, "The booming consumer demand for CBD products is driving demand for high-quality hemp extractions, like those produced by United Cannabis. We're meeting that demand by expanding our capacity in high-yield hemp farming states like Tennessee where our services provide farmers with a competitive advantage in the raw material supply chain. Similar launches are on the way in South Carolina, Illinois and New York."

About United Cannabis Corporation

United Cannabis Corporation is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. The Company develops, produces and distributes proprietary cannabis-centric products and technologies, including its patented product brand, Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinals, and has established a strong presence in the hemp-derived CBD market, with its state-of-the-art processing, testing and production facilities. United Cannabis also licenses its intellectual properties relating to the legalized growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization and distribution of medical and recreational marijuana and marijuana-infused products. Most importantly, United Cannabis is always driven by its underlying mission to help people in pain.

United Cannabis trades on the OTCQB under the symbol CNAB.

To discuss partnership opportunities or learn about our distributor program, contact Tres Walsh (tres@unitedcannabis.us) or (720) 903-4656.

To discuss licensing the Company's patented technologies, please contact our General Counsel, Jesús M. Vázquez, at jmv@unitedcannabis.us or 800-701-1370

For further information, please visit www.unitedcannabis.us.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors, created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-cannabis-corporation-commences-hemp-extraction-operations-in-tennessee-300916715.html

SOURCE United Cannabis Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
Euro Stoxx 50-Future: (Trading-)Kaufsignale abgearbeitet
09:42
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: DAX - Hochlauf bis 12.460 Punkte?
09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
09:11
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
11.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Expedia Group Inc
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien von neuen Apple-Produkten beflügeln
Schmolz+Bickenbach mit Gewinnwarnung: Erwartungen für Betriebsgewinn deutlich gesenkt - Aktie bricht ein
SMI schwächer -- DAX mit positiver Tendenz -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Facebook-Währung Libra kann nur mit Finma-Bewilligung umgesetzt werden
Gewinnwarnung: Lalique rutscht zum Halbjahr in die roten Zahlen - Aktie unter Druck
dormakaba-Aktie unter Druck: dormakaba mit leichtem Umsatzrückgang und besserer Profitabilität
CS-Aktie höher: Credit Suisse ernennt Kinner Lakhani zum Strategie- und Entwicklungschef
Darum verliert der Euro zum Franken
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schwächer -- DAX mit positiver Tendenz -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
An der heimischen Börse halten sich Anleger zunächst zurück. Vor der EZB-Sitzung zeigt sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit positiver Tendenz. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentieren sich uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB