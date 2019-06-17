|
United BioSource LLC® (UBC®) Unveils Customized Digital Patient Engagement Platform for Participants Enrolled in Clinical Research Studies
BLUE BELL, Pa., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UBC, a global leader of late-stage and patient support services, is pleased to announce weLink™ at the 2019 DIA Global Annual Meeting to be held in San Diego, CA, June 23-27. weLink™ is a HIPAA compliant patient engagement digital platform created for participants who have recently joined or finished a research study. weLink™ provides information and resources on a range of health conditions, enables users to find current research studies, and allows sponsors to share data on study results in plain language in parallel with the submission of complicated journal articles.
weLink™ also serves as a database of active study participants, through which researchers can re-engage participants and efficiently recruit for future studies, REMS, outcomes research, and market research.
weLink™ allows sponsors to gather patient input and interests, and better understand the benefit-risk calculations that patients consider when given the choice to participate in a study. This insight will better inform clinical study design in order to maximize recruitment, minimize patient attrition, and keep the patient at the center. Below are a sampling of the key attributes of weLink™:
- A customized version of weLink™ is created with sponsor branding; including a custom logo, graphics, and educational video
- Healthcare articles that are updated on a daily basis
- Individual study data is provided through safe and secure downloads
- Study results provided in an easy-to-understand format
- An alert system that sends alerts based on participant preferences about health conditions, study availability, or participation in a feasibility survey
About UBC:
United BioSource LLC (UBC) is a leader in the biopharmaceutical market for integrated, comprehensive late stage and patient-support services. UBC brings together renowned scientific research and operations experts with leading-edge technologies, allowing for the best patient and healthcare provider experience. Comprehensive, end-to-end services cover product and patient population characterization during development and market entry, as well as focus on the patient experience, safety, and adherence. For additional information, visit the company's website: www.ubc.com.
© 2019 United BioSource LLC, all rights reserved.
