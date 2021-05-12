United Bankshares, Inc. Elects Charles L. Capito, Jr. to its Board of Directors

During its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today, United Bankshares, Inc. (United), a $27 billion regional financial services company, announced the election of Charles L. Capito, Jr. to its board of directors. Capito is the former Managing Director of the Wells Fargo Advisors Complex in West Virginia.

"As a seasoned leader in the financial services industry, Charlie is highly respected in the business community throughout West Virginia and in Washington, D.C.,” stated United Bankshares, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard M. Adams. "United prides itself in its local leadership and commitment to serving the local communities across our footprint, which makes Charlie a welcome addition to our board as we continue our mission of excellence in service to our employees, our customers, our shareholders and our communities.”

During his time at Wells Fargo, he was charged with the prudent management of the firm’s resources, while also building local partnerships in West Virginia, recruiting top talent and creating an inclusive environment of teamwork and innovation across the firm. Previously, he also served as Executive Vice President and Director of Business Development at United Bank. While at United, Capito was also a member of the United Brokerage Services, Inc. Board. Prior to this, he served in leadership roles with Citigroup in New York City and the Legg Mason Division at Smith Barney in Washington, D.C.

Currently, in addition to his role as President of the Congressional Club Museum and Foundation in Washington, D.C., Capito serves on the West Virginia University Board of Governors. He is also a trustee, as well as Audit Committee Chairman, for both Charleston Area Medical Center, Inc. and CAMC Health Systems, Inc. in Charleston, West Virginia. Capito is the husband of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV.

About United Bankshares, Inc.

United Bankshares, Inc. has consolidated assets of approximately $27 billion and is the parent company of United Bank, comprising 203 full-service banking offices and 20 loan origination offices in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Washington, D.C. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI”.

