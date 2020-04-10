United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Releases Annual Impact Report - Building people. Building Communities.

ATMORE, Ala., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB) parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, released its 2019 Annual Impact Report, documenting annual progress and corporate strategic initiatives. The report highlights several of those corporate successes such as the $26 MM capital raise and the 62.5% dividend increase from the prior year, in addition to community and economic development projects from both United Bank and UB Community Development, a community development partner of United Bank. The emphasis in this report was on our multi-bottom line commitment of strong financial performance, community and economic development.

"The importance of celebrating our people and communities is essential to us and is a differentiator to our customers, investors and owners," said Bob Jones, President & Chief Executive Officer, United Bank. "Our company had a tremendous year in 2019 made up of smart investment opportunities, organizational stabilities and strategic planning. Our multi-bottom line has a strong influence in our culture and drives performance."

