+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 21:12:00

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Releases Annual Impact Report - Building people. Building Communities.

ATMORE, Ala., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB) parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, released its 2019 Annual Impact Report, documenting annual progress and corporate strategic initiatives.  The report highlights several of those corporate successes such as the $26 MM capital raise and the 62.5% dividend increase from the prior year, in addition to community and economic development projects from both United Bank and UB Community Development, a community development partner of United Bank.  The emphasis in this report was on our multi-bottom line commitment of strong financial performance, community and economic development.

"The importance of celebrating our people and communities is essential to us and is a differentiator to our customers, investors and owners," said Bob Jones, President & Chief Executive Officer, United Bank.  "Our company had a tremendous year in 2019 made up of smart investment opportunities, organizational stabilities and strategic planning.   Our multi-bottom line has a strong influence in our culture and drives performance."   

You can download and read our Annual Impact report at www.UnitedBank.com on our Investor Relations tab or visit our microsite at www.UnitedBankAnnualReport.com.  For information about UB Community Development visit www.UBCommunityDevelopment.com.

Contact:
Tonya Lambert
251-446-6004
tonya.lambert@unitedbank.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-bancorporation-of-alabama-inc-releases-annual-impact-report---building-people--building-communities-301038875.html

SOURCE United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Leonteq-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung über 15% ein - Halbjahrergebnis auf Break-even-Niveau erwartet
Tradeplus 24 nach Australien expandiert - Schweizer Startup im Aufwind
Kühne+Nagel verzichtet auf Dividende für 2019 - Aktie unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB