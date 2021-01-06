SMI 10’747 0.5%  SPI 13’356 0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’892 1.8%  Euro 1.0830 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’611 1.8%  Gold 1’919 -1.6%  Bitcoin 31’665 6.1%  Dollar 0.8784 0.0%  Öl 54.1 1.1% 
06.01.2021 22:53:00

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Increased Semiannual Cash Dividend

ATMORE, Ala., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB) (the "Company"), parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, today announced its Board of Directors declared a $0.10 cash dividend with a special $0.05 per share dividend for a total cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend will be paid on or about January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.  The semiannual dividend of $0.13 per share paid in January 2020 compared to the $0.15 per share paid in January 2021 is a 15.38 % increase. 

"We are very pleased to announce this dividend, rewarding our investors for their continued commitment to the Company.  This dividend represents a legacy of consistent dividend payout since 1983," said United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Robert R. Jones, III.  "Despite the challenging year, the Company's organic growth in existing and expanding markets continues to yield strong financial performance." 

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, among other things, certain  forward-looking statements within  the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to private placement and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "projects," "outlook," or similar expressions.  These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and are subject to change based on the various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control).  Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law. 

Media Contact:   
Tonya Lambert
SVP, Chief Marketing & Public Relations Officer
251-446-6004
tonya.lambert@unitedbank.com
www.unitedbank.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-bancorporation-of-alabama-inc-announces-increased-semiannual-cash-dividend-301202330.html

SOURCE United Bancorporation

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 12.18
5.55 %
LafargeHolcim 51.52
5.06 %
UBS Group 13.31
4.31 %
Swiss Life Hldg 431.00
4.26 %
ABB 26.31
3.83 %
CieFinRichemont 79.66
-0.57 %
Givaudan 3’720.00
-0.83 %
Roche Hldg G 303.05
-0.96 %
Nestle 102.28
-1.33 %
Alcon 57.62
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:53
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen drehen schwachen Jahresauftakt / ABB – Käufer weiter in der Überzahl
05.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
05.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Healthcare - Chance für die Gesundheitssysteme und Investoren
05.01.21
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Chef Sahin: 'Bis Sommer ausreichend Impfstoff'
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erneut uneinheitlich
SNB dürfte Jahresgewinn von fast 25 Milliarden Franken ausweisen
Darum schwächt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken ab
Dow Jones beendet den Handel in Grün -- SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich
Moderna-Aktie mit Aufschlägen: Auch Moderna-Impfstoff in der EU zugelassen
Bitcoin markiert neues Allzeithoch über 35'000 Dollar
CS, UBS & Co. gefragt: Bankaktien nach Anstieg der Anleiherenditen teurer
Behörde EMA verschiebt Entscheidung zu Impfstoff von Lonza-Partner Moderna - Moderna-Aktie schliesst kräftig im Plus
LafargeHolcim offenbar interessiert an Übernahme von Firestone Building Products - LaFargeHolcim-Aktie gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones beendet den Handel in Grün -- SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich. Die Schweizer Börse konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der DAX verbuchte deutliche Gewinne. In Fernost war zur Wochenmitte Zurückhaltung zu spüren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit