05.10.2020 00:16:00

United Airlines Resumes Nonstop Service Between San Francisco and Shanghai

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced it will start nonstop service to China four-times weekly between San Francisco and Shanghai's Pudong International Airport. Beginning Oct. 21, 2020, United will operate four weekly nonstop flights with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from San Francisco to Shanghai on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Customers traveling from Shanghai will return to San Francisco on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Tickets are available for purchase on united.com and the United mobile app.

United will continue operating four weekly flights between San Francisco and Shanghai and beginning October 21, will no longer be required to stop in Seoul. United offered more service to China than any other U.S. carrier prior to suspending service in February due to COVID-19. In 2019, United operated five daily flights between Shanghai and its hubs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York/Newark.

"United continues playing a critical role in keeping people and global supply chains connected to Shanghai and to cities around the world," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network and Alliances. "We look forward to resuming nonstop service and offering our customers greater convenience and shorter flight times between San Francisco and Shanghai."


United service to Shanghai*

Flight

Depart

Day

Time

Arrive

Time

UA 857

San Francisco

Weds., Fri.,
Sat., Sun.

11:50 a.m.

Shanghai

4:30 p.m.+1 day

UA 858

Shanghai

Mon., Tues.,
Fri., Sun.

1:30 p.m.

San Francisco

9:30 a.m.


*Schedule times subject to change

Since the start of the pandemic, United has been a leader among U.S. airlines in enacting new policies and innovations designed to keep employees and passengers safer when traveling. It was the first U.S. airline to mandate masks for flight attendants, quickly following with all customers and employees. United was also among the first U.S. carriers to announce it wouldn't permit customers who refused to comply with the airline's mandatory mask policy to fly with them while the face mask policy is in place. United was also the first U.S. airline to roll out touchless check-in for customers with bags, and the first to require passengers take an online health assessment before traveling. The airline also recently announced it will apply Zoono Microbe Shield, an EPA-registered antimicrobial coating that forms a long-lasting bond with surfaces and inhibits the growth of microbes, to its entire mainline and express fleet before the end of the year.

For more details on all the ways United is helping keep customers safe during their journey, please visit united.com/cleanplus.

About United
United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL". 

United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-airlines-resumes-nonstop-service-between-san-francisco-and-shanghai-301145348.html

SOURCE United Airlines

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.26
1.09 %
Zurich Insur Gr 324.90
0.99 %
UBS Group 10.37
0.93 %
Swiss Re 68.90
0.88 %
Roche Hldg G 317.90
0.86 %
Part Grp Hldg 845.00
-0.75 %
Alcon 52.34
-1.02 %
Lonza Grp 566.60
-1.73 %
The Swatch Grp 213.30
-2.07 %
CieFinRichemont 60.56
-2.57 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
02.10.20
Corona Special: Welche Gewinner gibt es unter den Branchen? | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen: Double Coupon BRC auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
02.10.20
SMI bleibt in engem Korridor gefangen
02.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Kursrutsch aus Seitwärtskanal? / EUR/USD – Pullback durch?
01.10.20
Is Oil-Indexation Still Relevant for Pricing Natural Gas?
01.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
mehr
Corona Special: Welche Gewinner gibt es unter den Branchen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst: Corona-Krise wird insgesamt drei Bärenmarkt-Wellen auslösen
Cash-Position ausbauen: Barry Diller rät Anlegern zum Geld sparen
Ausverkauf bei US-Impfstoffhersteller - Analyst dennoch weiterhin bullish
Unternehmensinsider von Grosskonzernen stossen vermehrt eigene Aktien ab
September 2020: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Negativnachrichten bei Goldhändler verunsichern Kunden - Ähnlichkeiten zu PIM Gold
Makroökonomisch irrelevant: Erst ab diesem Preis droht dem Bitcoin eine stärkere Regulierung
Coca-Cola, Apple & Co: Auf diese Aktien setzen die reichsten Menschen der Welt
UBS belegt Firmenkunden-Gelder ab 100'000 Franken offenbar mit Strafzins - UBS-Aktie in Grün
Gold entfernt sich von Rekordhoch - Experten dennoch bullish

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump mit Corona infiziert: Dow Jones niedriger -- SMI geht leicht über Vortagesschluss ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Tokio letztlich mit Verlusten
Zum Wochenausklang zeigten sich Anleger in den USA vorsichtig. Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag letztlich kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus. Der japanische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag nach der technischen Panne vom Vortag Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB