20.01.2026 23:17:14

United Airlines Q4 Profit Increases

United Airlines Holdings
87.73 CHF -1.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - United Airlines (UAL) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended on December 31, on Tuesday.

The company reported revenue passenger miles or traffic of 68.2 billion, an increase from 64.4 billion in the same quarter last year.

The load factor slightly declined 0.4% to 81.9 percent, from 82.3 percent in the fourth quarter last year.

Total capacity, expressed in terms of Available Seat miles, was 83.3 billion, a significant increase from 78.2 billion in the same quarter last year.

Net income for the three months was $1.04 billion or $3.19 per share, a slight increase from $985 million or $2.95 per share during the same period last year.

Adjusted net income was $1.01 billion or $3.1 per share, a slight decrease from $1.09 billion or $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year.

UAL closed Tuesday at $108.57, down 4.34%, and traded after hours at $112.40, up 3.53% on the NasdaqGS.

