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24.06.2026 07:35:15
United Airlines Partners With DIRECTV To Stream Live TV On Seatback Screens
(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) and DIRECTV have partnered to offer passengers live streaming television on seatback screens through July 20, United Airlines said in a statement.
The service is available on as many as 150 Starlink-equipped aircraft and includes access to more than a dozen live TV channels through DIRECTV and the BBC. Channels available to customers at no additional cost include FOX, Fox Sports 1, ABC, ESPN, TNT, CNN, CBS, NBC, TBS, BBC News and Apple F1.
United said Starlink is now active on more than 400 mainline and United Express aircraft under its agreement with SpaceX. The airline expects to equip its entire fleet with Starlink connectivity by the end of 2027.
"United is adding Starlink to more aircraft than any other airline in the world and teaming up with DIRECTV is a way for us to give customers a glimpse into the future of inflight entertainment with live sports and do it during one of the world's most popular sporting events," said Andrew Nocella, United's Chief Commercial Officer.
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