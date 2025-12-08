United Airlines Holds Elite Status Requirements Steady For 2027

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is keeping its elite frequent flyer status requirements the same for next year, following Delta's recent choice to pause any further increases after a period of raising the bar.

In recent years, airlines have made it tougher to qualify as more travelers, particularly those who held onto their status during the pandemic, have been vying for perks like early boarding, lounge access, and free first-class upgrades.

Plus, the rise in premium credit card users has led to crowded lounges and fewer chances for upgrades.

United claims that its loyalty program is in a better place now. "When everyone has status, fewer customers get upgrades," said Luc Bondar, who heads United's MileagePlus program, pointing out that it's important to keep access to benefits manageable.

Starting next year, a few changes will kick in for status in 2027. The Plus Points upgrades, which are available to Platinum and 1K elites, will transition from fixed mileage charts to a dynamic pricing model that depends on demand.

Also, top-tier 1K members will be able to earn Plus Points by spending on their co-branded credit cards.

On top of that, United elites and holders of Chase co-branded cards will enjoy broader access to Polaris Saver Award fares, making it easier to redeem for premium cabin upgrades.

This announcement comes after United increased elite spending thresholds by about 25 percent for 2026 status, while Delta is keeping its requirements steady for another year.

American Airlines hasn't revealed its updated thresholds yet, but the competitive landscape might lead it to make adjustments too.