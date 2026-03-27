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United Airlines Holdings Aktie 11810912 / US9100471096

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27.03.2026 02:21:06

United Airlines, Flight Attendants Reach Tentative Deal On Pay And Benefits

United Airlines Holdings
73.08 CHF -2.80%
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(RTTNews) - United Airlines and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA announced a new tentative agreement that promises significant improvements in compensation and benefits for flight attendants.

The agreement includes immediate pay raises upon ratification, with top wage rates set to reach $100 per hour by the end of the contract. This milestone would make United flight attendants the highest-paid in the industry. In addition, the deal introduces boarding pay, compensation for long gaps between flights, and a signing bonus for every flight attendant, totaling $740 million.

The tentative agreement is subject to approval by the AFA's Master Executive Council, which includes all Local Presidents. If approved, the agreement will then be put forward for ratification by United flight attendants. Once ratified, the contract would remain in effect for five years before becoming amendable.

UAL closed Thursday's regular trading at $92.69, down $0.26 or 0.28%. However, in overnight trading, the stock gained $0.45 or 0.49%.

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