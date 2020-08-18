18.08.2020 23:45:00

United Airlines Doubles Service Between San Francisco and Shanghai

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced it will increase service to China from two to four weekly flights between San Francisco and Shanghai's Pudong International Airport via Seoul's Incheon International Airport. Beginning Sept.4, 2020, United will operate four weekly flights with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from San Francisco to Shanghai on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Customers traveling from Shanghai will return to San Francisco on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, Aug.19 on united.com and the United mobile app.

"United has served mainland China for more than three decades and we look forward to continuing to connect customers traveling between the U.S. and Shanghai with two additional flights beginning in September," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network and Alliances.

United service to Shanghai

Flight

Depart

Day

Time

Arrive

Time

UA 857

San Francisco

Weds., Fri., Sat., Sun

11:00 a.m.

Shanghai

5:45 p.m.+1 day

UA 858

Shanghai

Mon., Thurs., Sat., Sun.

9:40 p.m.

San Francisco

8:55 p.m.

In July, United began operating twice-weekly service between San Francisco and Shanghai via Seoul. United was the largest U.S. carrier serving China prior to suspending service in February due to COVID-19. In 2019, United operated five daily flights between Shanghai and its hubs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York/Newark.

Committed to Ensuring a Safe Journey

United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer's journey, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlus program. United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind, including:

  • Requiring all travelers – including crew members – to wear face coverings and potentially revoking travel privileges for customers who do not follow these requirements, as underscored in a recent video from United CEO Scott Kirby.
  • Using state-of-the-art high-efficiency (HEPA) filters on most United mainline aircraft to circulate air and remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles.
  • Using electrostatic spraying on all mainline aircraft before departure for enhanced cabin sanitation.
  • Adding a step to the check-in process, based on a recommendation from the Cleveland Clinic, requiring customers to acknowledge they do not have symptoms for COVID-19 and agree to follow our policies, including wearing a mask on board.
  • Offering customers a touchless baggage check-in experience at more than 200 airports across the United States; United is the first and only U.S. airline to make this technology available.

For more details on all the ways United is helping keep customers safe during their journey, please visit united.com/cleanplus.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL". 

