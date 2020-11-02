SMI 9’736 1.6%  SPI 12’159 1.4%  Dow 26’502 -0.6%  DAX 11’748 1.7%  Euro 1.0694 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’010 1.7%  Gold 1’891 0.6%  Dollar 0.9181 0.1%  Öl 37.3 -0.5% 

02.11.2020 13:58:00

Unisys Wins Cloud Contracts with Public Sector Clients Around the World

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a series of cloud contracts with public sector clients around the world.

All awarded in the third quarter of 2020 – during which the company generated revenue growth in its public sector both sequentially and year over year – the Unisys contracts announced today are:

  • In the Americas, the State of North Dakota, a current public sector client, awarded Unisys a new, five-year contract to support Job Service of North Dakota (JSND), the state's unemployment insurance agency. The work leverages ClearPath® MCP Software Series for Azure because of the economic, operational and customer-service benefits it provides, as well as CloudForte® consulting services in the Azure GovCloud.
  • In Europe, the European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA), selected Unisys for a Cloud and IT Architecture assessment project based on the Unisys CloudForte® FastTrack Assessment methodology to develop services to support EFCA's mission to promote the highest common standards for control, inspection and surveillance of Europe's fishing industry.
  • In Asia Pacific, Unisys expanded its relationship with an Australian state government agency to provide additional cloud services as part of the agency's ongoing cloud transformation. 

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace with which public sector organizations are focusing on how they deliver services and meet shifting citizen needs and expectations," said Eric Hutto, president and COO for Unisys. "Our cloud solutions, including those for hybrid and multi-cloud, are designed to help clients not only increase innovation, but in more efficient models. The current financial strain on governments around the world requires solutions that shift more dollars to stimulating their economies, not operating them, which we have proven we can help them accomplish."

Unisys serves more than 240 federal, state and local government agencies around the world.

About Unisys
Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 1102/9797

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-wins-cloud-contracts-with-public-sector-clients-around-the-world-301164472.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

