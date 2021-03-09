SMI 10’821 -0.1%  SPI 13’576 0.0%  Dow 31’802 1.0%  DAX 14’423 0.3%  Euro 1.1072 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’779 0.4%  Gold 1’704 1.2%  Bitcoin 50’007 2.2%  Dollar 0.9313 -0.6%  Öl 68.7 0.9% 

09.03.2021 13:58:00

Unisys Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America for Third Consecutive Year

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that, for the third consecutive year, Gartner has positioned the company in the Leaders quadrant of its February 2021Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America.

"Gartner defines managed workplace services (MWS) as a subset of the IT outsourcing (ITO) market. MWS includes traditional end-user outsourcing (EUO) as well as new digital workplace services to provide cloud-first, automated and integrated support to end users," as defined in the report.

"The future workplace is one that offers employees experience parity whether they work in a corporate office, from the field or their kitchen table," said Leon Gilbert, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Services, Unisys. "In order to be successful in this new hybrid model, businesses need to adopt new operating models and provide personalization, seamless processes and mobile enablement. We believe this recognition of Unisys as a Leader in managed workplace services is a testament to our ability to deliver a secure digital workplace experience, enabling productivity and collaboration, regardless of where a person works."

Unisys Digital Workplace Services empower organizations through robust offerings focused on end-user experience in the digital workplace. Unisys enables clients to create the modern digital workplace experience, empowering their employees to work, connect and collaborate productively and securely—anywhere, any time, and on any device. The Unisys InteliServe™️ platform.  powered by automation and artificial intelligence (AI), transforms the traditional workplace into an intelligent platform that delivers a frictionless employee experience.

Click here to access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America (Published on: 28 February 2021; authored by: Daniel Barros, Mark Ray, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Tobit Bet) . 

For more information on Unisys Digital Workplace Services, please click here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0309/9818

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-named-a-leader-in-2021-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-managed-workplace-services-north-america-for-third-consecutive-year-301242870.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

