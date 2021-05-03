Unisys Joins Panel to Provide Hyperscale Cloud Management Services to South Australian Government Agencies

ADELAIDE, Australia and BLUE BELL, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that it has been accepted to provide Hyperscale Cloud Management Services to South Australian government agencies via the government's Managed Platform Services Panel. The HCM panel makes it easier for agencies to access cloud services from trusted suppliers.

This new panel is part of the South Australian government's strategy to harness opportunities created by new technologies and new ways of working to develop and deliver better services for the people and businesses of South Australia.

Under the panel, Unisys is available to provide and manage cloud services on hyperscale cloud platforms such as Microsoft® Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform. These include Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Application Support. Unisys joined the panel in in the first quarter of 2021.

The Unisys Cloud Management Platform (CMP), which is a part of the CloudForte® suite of services and technologies, includes cloud management and operations services with tools and artificial intelligence for improving operations and providing rapid delivery of hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, while managing costs and performance. Unisys CloudForte services are designed to help organizations accelerate their cloud adoption, no matter where they are in the cloud journey – from legacy migration to new cloud design and deployment for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

"The South Australian Government's digital transformation strategy highlights the critical role of digital technologies in modernizing and transforming public services by not simply putting current processes online, but rather rethinking services for the digital age, to deliver better services to citizens," said Andrew Whelan, vice president client management, Unisys Asia Pacific. "Unisys brings strong expertise in hybrid- and multi-cloud environments, with global cloud experience that spans 110 countries and more than 250 customers including highly-regulated industries. We understand how government policies need to be implemented as well as the regulatory and privacy requirements to protect data and information. As part of this panel, we look forward to helping South Australian government agencies streamline their transformation."

Research indicates that a holistic approach to cloud transformation is fundamental for helping organizations achieve the business benefits and outcomes they expect. According to the Unisys Cloud Success Barometer™, the top reason Australian organizations reported they had not realized notable benefits from cloud computing was because they had not integrated their migration plan into their broader business transformation strategy. Unisys CloudForte services enable and support the holistic IT and organizational change required to integrate cloud adoption into the overall business strategy.

Unisys has a strong track record working with state and federal government agencies in Australia. More than 215 government agencies worldwide, and 20 in Asia Pacific, use Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys' public sector capabilities, click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

