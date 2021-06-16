Unisys Expands Golf Sponsorship Program, Adds Three New PGA TOUR Players

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has expanded its golf sponsorship program to include three new players competing on the PGA TOUR. The new players join four-time PGA TOUR winner Ryan Palmer, with whom Unisys has partnered since 2018, in wearing Unisys branding during domestic and international competitions.

The new Unisys-sponsored PGA TOUR players are:

Will Zalatoris , whose world ranking is 29. Zalatoris is among the favorites at this week's U.S. Open on the strength of his Top-10 finishes in each of the three previous major tournaments, including a runner-up finish in the 2021 Masters. He will wear the Unisys logo on his sleeve beginning at this week's U.S. Open.

Award and the Award in the same year when he did so as an All-American at in 2020. Theegala's best finish on the 2021 PGA TOUR to date was at the 2020 Safeway Open, where he tied for 14 place. He will wear a Unisys logo on his shirt beginning at this week's U.S. Open. Adam Schenk , who was an All-American at Purdue University , has already secured 20 Top-25 finishes in just his fourth season on the PGA TOUR. Schenk will wear the Unisys logo on his hat.

"Unisys is thrilled to build upon the success of our partnership with Ryan Palmer by expanding our golf program to also include Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala and Adam Schenk," said Eric Hutto, president and chief operating officer of Unisys. "As with Ryan, they are not only great golfers but also great people who will be great ambassadors for the Unisys brand. We are proud to associate our brand with them as we continue to follow our company theme of 'Building Better' on behalf of our clients, associates and communities around the world."

For more information on the Unisys golf sponsorship program and to follow the PGA TOUR that Unisys is supporting throughout 2021, please click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services, software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing, business process solutions and application development services. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

