28.01.2021 13:58:00

Unisys and Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ryan Palmer Extend Brand Partnership

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has extended its brand partnership with pro golfer Ryan Palmer, a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR.

Palmer and Unisys have partnered together since 2018, when Palmer claimed four Top-10 finishes. Palmer followed his 2018 performance with an even stronger 2019, when he recorded seven Top-10 finishes. He continued to raise the bar in 2020, when he teamed up with Jon Rahm to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, advanced to the TOUR Championship for the third time, qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 12th time and finished ranked #24 in the FedExCup standings. Palmer has recorded eight Top-10 finishes during the 2020 and 2021 seasons to date, and has qualified to play in all four major tournaments in 2021.

Palmer will wear Unisys branding during all domestic and international competitions throughout 2021. He will also appear at Unisys client and associate events, regardless of whether appearances are in-person or virtual in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. Palmer's caddie, James Edmondson, will also wear Unisys branding while Palmer's golf bag will feature Unisys branding as well.

"I am incredibly pleased to be entering my fourth year in partnership with Unisys," Palmer said. "The company's internal theme is 'Building Better,' which could not be more in line with what I am always trying to do on the golf course. I look forward to representing Unisys during the PGA TOUR in 2021, and to working with their clients and associates to help them understand the essence of what 'Building Better' can mean for them."

"Unisys is prouder than ever to continue our relationship with Ryan in 2021," said Eric Hutto, president and chief operating officer of Unisys. "Ryan has proven himself to be a premier player on the PGA TOUR, and he enters 2021 with the momentum of his increasingly strong performances over the past few years. His focus on continuous improvement and supporting those in need through the Ryan Palmer Foundation represents our company's values and drive to build better for our clients, associates and communities around the world."

For more information on the partnership and to follow the PGA TOUR that Unisys is supporting throughout 2021, please click here.

About Unisys
Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

