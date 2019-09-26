26.09.2019 11:20:00

Unisun Energy's 6.76 MW PV project in Hungary secures local non-recourse financing

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisun Energy Group recently announced that its Hungarian SPV had secured a non-recourse loan from Granit Bank for its 6.76 MW ground-mount PV portfolio in Hungary. The portfolio has received the KAT license from the Hungarian government.

Under local sunlight conditions, the 6.76 MW project's solar energy resource potential is estimated to average 1,280 kWh/kW per year. Following formal connection to the grid, the facility is predicted to generate 8.6 GWh of electricity annually.

UNISUN's success in financing in Hungary comes after its 11.8 MW project in Netherlands. The 11.8 MW project received non-recourse financing from local financial institution Rabo Bank and was connected to the grid in January 2019. This is another example of UNISUN's expertise in not only developing, constructing and operating plants globally, but more importantly its ability to receive foreign exchange de-risked non-recourse financing, in which institutions rely heavily upon the applicant's experience and track record.

Non-recourse financing has also been granted to UNISUN subsidiaries in other countries including Japan and India, demonstrating UNISUN's width across all jurisdictions and depth in each local market. UNISUN has a proven track record that stresses on safety and quality.

To date, the company has been involved in projects which, in the aggregate, surpass 1.4 GW globally, with businesses spanning dozens of countries and regions. The bulk of the projects are located in China, India, Japan, the Netherlands and the countries of Southeast Asia. In addition, Unisun Energy has established partnerships with some of the world's leading companies in their respective fields, among them, Unilever, Wahaha, Fuji Electric, Baotou Iron and Steel Group and Shandong Classic Heavy Industry Group. Unisun Energy chairwoman Yisha He disclosed that the continued rebound of the solar market in Europe over recent years has led the company to plan on the development of 1 GW in PV projects in Europe over next three years in a move to deliver the benefits of a clean energy environment to more people.

About Unisun Energy Group:

Unisun Energy Group is one of the world's leading providers of comprehensive clean energy solutions. The group has received strategic investments from international energy giant ENGIE. The Group is committed to building top-of-the-line clean energy power stations for customers worldwide and providing them with quality asset management services that meet high standards and offer high yields, with businesses covering a variety of PV power stations, energy storage facilities and smart wind farms. The company also provides comprehensive solutions across the industry chain spanning investment, development, construction and management of clean energy power stations.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisun-energys-6-76-mw-pv-project-in-hungary-secures-local-non-recourse-financing-300925962.html

SOURCE Unisun Energy Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Deutsche Wohnen – vor dem Sprung?
09:04
SMI-Anleger hin- und hergerissen
07:46
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare Europa & Getränkeindustrie
25.09.19
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit Chance auf Kapitalschutz
25.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Newmont Goldcorp Corp
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
Bitcoin sackt deutlich ab - Marke von 8'000-Dollar zeitweise gerissen
US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Lizenz entzogen: Wie geht es weiter bei CannTrust?
Kuros-Aktie schiesst mehr als 50 Prozent hoch: Kuros gibt vollständige Markteinführung von MagnetOs bekannt
Roche-Aktie leichter: Britische Wettbewerbsbehörde äussert Bedenken an Spark-Übernahme durch Roche
Philip Morris-Aktie steigt, Altria-Papier dreht ins Minus: Fusionsgespräche gescheitert
SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen ohne einheitliche Richtung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dreht die Stimmung. An der deutschen Börse arbeitet sich der DAX vor. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost kommen am Donnerstag auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB