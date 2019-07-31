31.07.2019 11:10:00

Unisun Energy Group Sells 11.75 MW Solar Park in Rilland to Alternus

RILLAND, Netherlands, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisun Energy Group (the "Company" or "UNISUN"), a global clean energy solution provider, today announced the planned sale of its 11.75 MW ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Rilland, the Netherlands, to Alternus Energy Inc, a global renewable energy company.

UNISUN developed and arranged long-term project financing for the project. The facility was successfully connected to the grid in January 2019. Powered by 40,000 high-quality N-type bifacial double glass PV modules, the solar power plant is expected to generate 10,865 MWh of electricity annually, enough to power more than 2,500 households and offset 8,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Rilland enjoys a 15-year government counter-party 'Feed-in-Tariff' ("FiT") contract at fixed sales prices, in addition to a Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with a local energy operator.

Yisha He, UNISUN's Chairwoman, commented, "The project demonstrated UNISUN's capabilities to take a utility-scale solar project through development, financing, and sale, and it further strengthened our position in the solar energy market in Europe. We expect Europe to be a strong growth engine for our Company in the coming years as we are partnered with local developers and already have additional projects in the near term pipeline. We are very glad to have partnered with Alternus to promote the development of renewable energy in the Netherlands."

About Unisun Energy Group

Unisun Energy Group (UNISUN) is a global clean energy solutions provider specializing in investing and developing clean energy power projects and managing power asset. The Company has also made significant progress in energy storage, intelligent micro-grid and power asset management. With its European headquarters in the Netherlands, the Company built the largest bifacial photovoltaic power plant in Europe. As of today, UNISUN's global power plant projects have more than 1.4 GW of installed capacity, among which distributed PV power projects has generated 800 MW. For further information please go to: http://www.unisun-energy.com/

About Alternus Energy Inc.

Alternus Energy, Inc. is a global renewable energy company that owns and operates Utility Scale Solar parks internationally. Each solar park generates clean energy every day that is sold to national power grids under long term, government counterparty, fixed price contracts. The Company currently has operational solar parks in Germany, Italy, Romania and the Netherlands. For further information please go to: www.AlternusEnergy.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisun-energy-group-sells-11-75-mw-solar-park-in-rilland-to-alternus-300893865.html

SOURCE Unisun Energy Group

