20.07.2020 01:01:00

Unispectral Debuts Industry's First Mass Market ColorIR™ Tunable NIR Filter and Spectral IR Camera

- Unispectral's miniature tunable filter turns low cost IR cameras into 700-950nm spectral cameras. It is best suited for facial recognition, consumer portable devices, IOT, robotics and mass market cameras. ColorIR products enable advanced machine vision, material sensing and computational photography.

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unispectral, developer of the ColorIR™ filter, today announced the availability of a new Evaluation Kit for its tunable NIR filter and camera.

The core product consists of a tunable MEMS filter assembled on a camera module. RaspberryPi is used to capture parameters and interface by USB/WiFi to PC or Mobile device. SDK is included to develop additional applications.

"Our excellent team is proud to roll out this tunable filter which connects seeing with sensing. It makes spectral cameras accessible for mass-market platforms. The market strives to find an effective solution for adding spectral information to cameras and we believe our technology offers the best blend of performance, and cost," said Ariel Raz, CEO of Unispectral.

The ColorIR camera captures multiple frames in different NIR wavelengths, filtered by a miniature Fabry–Pérot optical cavity MEMS. This unique solution breaks the price for legacy spectral cameras, thereby enabling new markets and use cases.

Different Use Cases of ColorIR™

Security Market: Facial Authentication, Access Control, Payment Terminals.
Smartphone Camera: image enhancement, low light and shadow picture corrections
Medical Market: Remote health inspection
Agriculture: Fruit inspection, Pesticide detection
Industrial: Production line inspection
Vehicle: DMS

Unispectral ColorIR EVK

ColorIR EVK is offered to customers for both performance evaluation and application development. It captures the filtered images while processing is done locally on the RaspberryPi, or exported to a PC via USB/WiFi. It includes a 4.3" touchscreen for easy operation.

Availability

The ColorIR™ tunable Mems EVK is available for pre-order. Shipping is planned for end of July.

See demonstration of the EVK at: https://youtu.be/eAqeJSt36Bo

About Unispectral

Founded in 2016, Unispectral is a pioneer in spectral imaging. The company was established in the labs of Tel Aviv University with the mission of bringing the power of spectral imaging to consumer devices. Unispectral HQ is in Tel Aviv, Israel, with representatives in Hong Kong, China, and Seoul, South Korea. Unispectral.com

For more information, contact:

Dan Daniel               
Dan.dariel@unispectral.com  
+972 542288045                                                                                        

Jackson Lam
jackson.lam@unispectral.com
SZ mobile : +86 18126213451
HK mobile : +852 60768063

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’449.00
0.91 %
Alcon 55.56
0.73 %
Roche Hldg G 341.40
0.49 %
Givaudan 3’730.00
0.30 %
Nestle 108.74
0.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 355.70
-1.19 %
Swiss Re 75.82
-1.33 %
The Swatch Grp 196.50
-1.80 %
Adecco Group 45.30
-2.43 %
Lonza Grp 549.20
-2.66 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.07.20
USA Market Update | BX Swiss TV
17.07.20
Vontobel: Doppelte Renditechance mit LafargeHolcim, Logitech, Straumann und Temenos
17.07.20
SMI-Anleger schalten einen Gang zurück
17.07.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Gelingt der Durchbruch über 3’400 Punkte? / EUR/USD – 200er-EMA im Wochenchart blockiert weiter
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
17.07.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund - Are markets paying enough attention?
15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
USA Market Update | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum schwächt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken deutlich ab
Starke Kurse erwartet: Diese US-Aktien empfehlen Experten für das dritte Quartal
Visa fokussiert sich mehr auf Bitcoin, Ripple und Co.
Optimistische Studie: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte fast bis auf 400'000 US-Dollar steigen
Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Darum steig der Eurokurs wieder über wichtige Marke - zum Franken kaum verändert
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO verzeichnet Verluste
Investieren in Holz: So erwirtschaftet man eine grüne Rendite
KW 29: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Tesla kämpft sich durch Corona-Krise - und lässt andere Autobauer hinter sich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit Verlust ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen kaum verändert -- DAX endet freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend in der Gewinnzone
Die heimischen Märkte notierten am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich leicht im Plus. Der Dow Jones zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende wenig volatil. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB