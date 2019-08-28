28.08.2019 10:54:00

UNISOC Releases Tiger T710, A High-Performance AI-enabled Edge Computing Platform

BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading global supplier of mobile communications chipsets and IoT chipsets, UNISOC today announced the launch of its new AI-enabled edge computing platform, Tiger T710. Designed for a comprehensive range of AI applications in industrial, commerce, medical care, home, and education, the platform is set to accelerate the transition from traditional industrial society to smart society.

Representing a new generation of UNISOC AI solutions, Tiger T710 is based on octa-core architecture that consists of four 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A75 and four 1.8GHz ARM Cortex-A55 cores. Using next-generation chip architectures, the UNISOC Tiger T710 boasts high-performance computing, high energy efficiency and reduced development time.

UNISOC Tiger T710 is the first chipset platform that adopts the innovative heterogeneous dual-core architecture NPU, allowing it to cope with increasingly complex application scenarios and meet greater demand for computing power. According to the latest AI Benchmark chip testing list released by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich, the UNISOC Tiger T710 tops the leaderboard with an outstanding score of 28,097.

In addition to the powerful architecture and computing power, Tiger T710 shines in energy efficiency more than or equal to 2.5TOPS/W, which is 30% higher than the industry average. The powerful Tiger T710 supports multiple AI framework formats, including TensorFlow, TensorFlow Lite, Caffe, and multiple AI data formats, including quantization (INT4, INT8, INT16) and floating point (FP16). Compatible with Android NNAPI, Tiger T710 comes with UNICOS's proprietary SDK for more efficient development and deployment of third-party AI applications.

The UNISOC Tiger T710 is expected to be available globally starting in 2020.

About UNISOC

As a core subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, UNISOC is a leading fabless semiconductor company committed to R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and IoT. Its products cover mobile chipset platforms supporting 2G/3G/4G/5G communication standards and various chipset solutions in the field of IoT, RFFE, wireless connection, security, TV etc. With estimated 4,500 staff, 14 R&D centers and 7 customer support centers around the world, UNISOC is dedicated to becoming one of the top 3 mobile chipsets suppliers in terms of global market share, the largest chipset provider for IoT and connectivity devices and the leading 5G company in China. For more information, please visit www.unisoc.com.

SOURCE UNISOC

