UNISOC chipset to power BLU's first Android 10 smartphone

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BLU, an American smartphone manufacturer, announced that it would launch its new G8 smartphone running on Android 10, making it one of the first batch of manufacturers in the world to run Google's latest operating system, bringing the latest technology and service experience to consumers.

BLU G8 powered by UNISOC's Octa-core chipset, SC9863A flaunts an elegantly designed 6.26-inch high-definition full screen. Based on the AI support provided by SC9863A, BLU G8 has dual rear cameras of 13MP + 2MP, capable of taking photos of various artistic styles such as artistry and art, creative fuzzy, etc.

BLU launched the new smartphone immediately after Google released its commercial version of Android 10, highlighting the tremendous strength of both sides in the system software field.

BLU CTO YiBin YANG said: "We are very pleased to partner with UNISOC to quickly launch the first smartphones running on Android 10 system. The new G8 smartphone comes with innovative features and applications to offer smarter and seamless smartphone experience to consumers."

David Wu, the General Manager of Consumer Electronics Business Unit, said: "As a leading chip design enterprise, UNISOC has been keeping up with market demands, continuously promoting technological innovation, and enhancing the product value. We are pleased to have our technology in the BLU G8 phones and feel excited to quickly bring the latest Android system to consumers."

