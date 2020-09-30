+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.09.2020 13:05:10

uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in October

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure, Maria Cantor, chief communications officer, and Chiara Russo, associate director of investor relations and communications, will participate in the following upcoming conferences in October:

  • SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Rare & Genetics, October 1, 2020

    • Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings in the afternoon on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

  • Jefferies Virtual Gene Therapy/Editing Summit, October 12, 2020

    • A fireside chat with research analyst Suji Jeong, Ph.D. will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 9:00 – 9:25 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

    • Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the morning on Friday, October 2, 2020.

  • Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, October 5 – 6, 2020

    • A fireside chat with research analyst Gbola Amusa will take place on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 1:00 – 1:25 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

    • Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the afternoon on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:
   
FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA:
   
Maria E. CantorChiara RussoTom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536Direct: 617-306-9137Direct: 339-970-7558
m.cantor@uniQure.com c.russo@uniQure.com t.malone@uniQure.com


Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Uniqure B.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Uniqure B.V.mehr Analysen

08.07.19 Uniqure BV Overweight Cantor Fitzgerald
04.03.19 Uniqure BV Buy Chardan Capital Markets
25.02.19 Uniqure BV Overweight Cantor Fitzgerald
11.02.19 Uniqure BV Buy H.C. Wainwright & Co.
31.12.18 Uniqure BV Buy B. Riley FBR

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 225.90
0.71 %
Givaudan 3’986.00
0.63 %
UBS Group 10.18
0.49 %
Geberit 544.40
0.29 %
SGS 2’481.00
0.28 %
Swiss Re 68.02
-0.70 %
Lonza Grp 566.00
-0.77 %
Part Grp Hldg 844.00
-0.78 %
CieFinRichemont 61.32
-0.90 %
Alcon 52.02
-1.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:01
SMI sackt nach gutem Wochenstart wieder ab
10:00
QE Link to Gold, Silver and Tech Stocks?
06:02
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Unter 200er-EMA eher weiter abwärts / LafargeHolcim – Seitwärtsbewegung
29.09.20
Vontobel: Bier-Aktien: Günstige Einstiegskurse nutzen?
29.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Helvetia Holding AG
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Uniqure B.V. 32.96 -0.85% Uniqure B.V.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB hat im ersten Semester Devisen im Gegenwert von 90 Milliarden erworben
Roche und Partner Regeneron erzielen mit Corona-Antikörper-Cocktail gute Daten - Aktie dennoch leichter
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will Internet-Dienst Starlink an die Börse bringen
Siegfried-Aktie springt hoch: Siegfried übernimmt von Novartis zwei Produktionsstätten in Spanien
Wall Street letztlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Remdesivir: EU-Staaten sollen ab Oktober nachbestellen können - Gilead-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Relief-Aktie im Plus: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx schliessen Liefer- und Vertriebsvereinbarungen
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Leclanché steigert Umsatz in der ersten Jahreshälfte um 52 Prozent
Spekulationen im Netz: KISS-Star reagiert auf Winklevoss-Tweet zu Bitcoin-Adaption
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar - zum Franken knapp unter 1,08

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit roten Vorzeichen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Am heimischen Markt herrscht am Mittwoch Zurückhaltung. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB