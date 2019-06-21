<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.06.2019 13:00:00

uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming 27th Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH)

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that five data presentations, of which three are oral presentations, will be featured at the upcoming 27th congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH), taking place in Melbourne, Australia from July 6 – 10, 2019.  

"The data to be presented at ISTH showcase our gene therapy expertise in hemophilia B with both long-term safety and durability from our ongoing Phase 1-2 study of AMT-060 , and up to 9 months of safety and FIX activity in the Phase IIb dose-confirmation study of AMT-061,” stated Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure. "We also are very pleased to have an oral presentation on our novel gene therapy approach to treat hemophilia A and look forward to presenting these data at the conference.”

Specific details on uniQure’s presentations at ISTH include:

  • Title: AMT-061 (AAV5-Padhua hFIX variant) an Enhanced Vector for Gene Transfer in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B: Follow-up up to 9 Months in a Phase 2b Trial (OC 01.1) 
    Oral Session Title: Gene Therapy Clinical I 
    Date and Time: Saturday July 6, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. AEST/ Friday July 5, 11:00 p.m. ET 
    Location: Melbourne Room 2
  • Title: Stable Expression of FIX and Maintained Reductions in Bleeding and Factor IX Consumption Following AMT-060 Gene Therapy with up to 3.5 Years of Follow-up in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B (OC 01.4) 
    Oral Session Title: Gene Therapy Clinical I 
    Date and Time: Saturday July 6, 1:45 – 2:00 p.m. AEST/ Friday July 5, 11:45 p.m. ET 
    Location: Melbourne Room 2
  • Title: AAV5-mediated Gene Therapy for Hemophilia A with Factor IX Variant that Functions Independently of FVIII (OC 22.3) 
    Oral session title: Gene Therapy Basic I 
    Date and Time: Sunday July 7, 3:15 – 3:30 p.m. AEST/ Sunday July 7, 01:15 a.m. ET 
    Location: Melbourne Room 1
  • Title: No Evidence of Germline Transmission of Vector DNA Following Intravenous Administration of AAV5-hFIX to Male Mice (PB 0303) 
    Poster Date and Time: Sunday, July 7, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. AEST/ Sunday July 7, 4:30 a.m. ET 
    Location: Exhibition Hall
  • Title: Low Predicted Immunogenicity Risk Associated with FIX Variants that can Promote Coagulation in the Absence of FVIII: in vitro and in silico assessments (PB 0301) 
    Poster Date and Time: Sunday, July 7, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. AEST/ Sunday July 7, 4:30 a.m. ET 
    Location: Exhibition Hall

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington’s disease and other severe genetic diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts: 

FOR INVESTORS:   FOR MEDIA:
  
Maria E. Cantor Eva M. Mulder Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536 Direct: +31 20 240 6103 Direct: 339-970-7558
Mobile:  617-680-9452 Mobile: +31 6 52 33 15 79  Mobile:339-223-8541
m.cantor@uniQure.com e.mulder@uniQure.com t.malone@uniQure.com


Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Uniqure B.V.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Uniqure B.V.mehr Analysen

04.03.19 Uniqure BV Buy Chardan Capital Markets
25.02.19 Uniqure BV Overweight Cantor Fitzgerald
11.02.19 Uniqure BV Buy H.C. Wainwright & Co.
31.12.18 Uniqure BV Buy B. Riley FBR
26.11.18 Uniqure BV Buy H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:54
Vontobel: derimail - Öltitel mit 40% Barriere
09:40
S&P 500 – Rekordhoch
08:47
SMI kann 10.000er-Marke erneut nicht verteidigen
06:25
Daily Hits: EUR/USD – Reicht das schon zur Trendwende? / Zurich Insurance – Aufwärtstrend vor Fortsetzung
19.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Uniqure B.V. 78.95 1.16% Uniqure B.V.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investiert Warren Buffett in diese europäischen Unternehmen?
Slack-Aktie hebt ab: Slack überzeugt bei Börsengang
Goldpreis-Rally: Kommt jetzt das Comeback des Jahrhunderts?
SMI leichter -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Comet-Aktie sackt ab: Comet-Chef René Lenggenhager nimmt den Hut
SMI mit leichten Gewinnen, DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus
Orior-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Schweinepest in China hat kaum Einfluss auf Zahlen
Eurokurs steigt vor US-Zinsentscheidung - Franken gesucht
Darum fällt der Euro unter 1,12 Dollar - Franken zum Greenback und Euro stabil
Britische Finanzaufsicht warnt vor betrügerischen Krypto-Firmen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leichter -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Freitag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX steht etwas schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB