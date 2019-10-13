Unique take on depression has people feeling good--about feeling bad

DOVER, Del., Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It was very unexpected," says author Everett De Morier. "This article took on a life of its own."

Everett De Morier is a humorist and award-winning author who, for the past three years, has been editor-in-chief of 543 Magazine. And this week, De Morier posted an article about depression in middle-aged people.

"I mean, the piece was a lot more personal than I like to get," said De Morier. "I had to admit some things that I was struggling with, but overall I expected it to be read by the same amount of readers as all the other articles."

543 Magazine has a solid number of loyal readers and even had its best-of articles turned into a book called The Invention of Everything: Insights on Life, Food, and One Good Thermos, published in 2018 by Blydyn Square Books. 543 Magazine also produced the 2018 documentary Binghamton: Valley of Creativity.

But the reaction to the article entitled "The Depression Agreement" was completely unexpected.

De Morier said, "The website had a small number of direct comments to the articles. People don't usually comment on the site; they share on social media. But shortly after the article went live, my email exploded."

In two days, "The Depression Agreement" received five times as many comments as the entire website had garnered in over three years. All of them were extremely positive.

"I guess it shows how important a topic depression is, but more importantly I think people responded to the fact that depression is a kind of a selfish act and we need to change that. And we do that be staying involved with those around us which leads to us actually feeling sort of good about feeling bad."

"The Depression Agreement" article can be found at https://543magazine.com/the-depression-agreement/#disqus_thread

SOURCE EverettDeMorier.com