13.10.2019 20:00:00

Unique take on depression has people feeling good--about feeling bad

DOVER, Del., Oct. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It was very unexpected," says author Everett De Morier. "This article took on a life of its own."

Everett De Morier is a humorist and award-winning author who, for the past three years, has been editor-in-chief of 543 Magazine. And this week, De Morier posted an article about depression in middle-aged people.

"I mean, the piece was a lot more personal than I like to get," said De Morier. "I had to admit some things that I was struggling with, but overall I expected it to be read by the same amount of readers as all the other articles."

543 Magazine has a solid number of loyal readers and even had its best-of articles turned into a book called The Invention of Everything: Insights on Life, Food, and One Good Thermos, published in 2018 by Blydyn Square Books. 543 Magazine also produced the 2018 documentary Binghamton: Valley of Creativity.

But the reaction to the article entitled "The Depression Agreement" was completely unexpected.

De Morier said, "The website had a small number of direct comments to the articles. People don't usually comment on the site; they share on social media. But shortly after the article went live, my email exploded."

In two days, "The Depression Agreement" received five times as many comments as the entire website had garnered in over three years. All of them were extremely positive.

"I guess it shows how important a topic depression is, but more importantly I think people responded to the fact that depression is a kind of a selfish act and we need to change that. And we do that be staying involved with those around us which leads to us actually feeling sort of good about feeling bad."

"The Depression Agreement" article can be found at https://543magazine.com/the-depression-agreement/#disqus_thread

 

SOURCE EverettDeMorier.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11.10.19
Ölpreise legen deutlich zu, Angriff auf iranischen Öltanker schürt neue Spannungen
11.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
11.10.19
Die Anleger werden wieder mutiger
11.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanalbereich erreicht / Novartis – Aktie vor Richtungswechsel?
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum glaubt Starinvestor Frank Thelen nicht an Bitcoin - Libra hingegen habe Potenzial
Stratege: Der Goldpreis könnte schon bald bis auf 2'000 US-Dollar anziehen
So hat sich der Aktienmarkt tatsächlich seit Amtsantritt Donald Trumps entwickelt
KW 41: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Jim Cramer: Wir müssen Netflix "verdammt nochmal" aus FAANG streichen
KW 41: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
US-Regierung erwägt anscheinend Strafzölle auf Schweizer Pharmaexporte
Devisen: Eurokurs legt wieder zu - EUR/CHF bei 1,0929
"Hochsichere" Smartphones: Samsung arbeitet für die deutsche Bundeswehr
Deshalb ziehen der Euro und Franken zum Dollar weiter an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Optimismus zu Handelsgesprächen: SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Neuer Optimismus im Handelskonflikt trieb den heimischen Aktienmarkt am Freitag an. Auch für den deutschen Leitindex ging es bergauf. Die US-Aktienmärkten konnten zulegen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB