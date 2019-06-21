UNIQLO UT and TikTok team up to launch the first multi-market brand campaign #UTPlayYourWorld on TikTok

In-app challenge #UTPlayYourWorld kicks off on June 25 , inviting users from US, France , Japan and Taiwan to upload TikTok videos wearing their favorite UT outfit

Winners of the challenge can appear on the monitors in UNIQLO stores around the world

TOKYO, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TikTok, the world's leading destination for short-form mobile videos, will launch its first global marketing campaign across the world with UNIQLO, the global brand for clothing apparel. The #UTPlayYourWorld campaign starting on June 25 invites users to share their creative, authentic and inspiring moments wearing their favorite UNIQLO UT outfit.

UT is UNIQLO's special collection of Graphic T-shirts matching current styles with pop culture influences. The UT brand encourages self-expression and has rolled out numerous crossover editions with trending artists, cartoon characters, and many other renowned brands throughout seasons and years.

Through TikTok's fully immersive and interactive content experience, the #UTPlayYourWorld campaign creatively channels the brand philosophy of UNIQLO UT - "Wear Your World". By allowing users to capture and share their own "UT moments", TikTok provides an opportunity for users to express their creativity and allows the brand to build an affinity with a wide range of audiences.

The in-app challenge lasts till July 11. TikTok creators in US, France, Japan and Taiwan will have a chance to win the Grand Prix - winning videos will be played on monitors in UNIQLO stores around the world. The final winners will be announced between July 12 and July 19.

The #UTPlayYourWorld campaign is a first-of-its-kind to engage a new and influential generation of consumers through a novel format in the form of attention-grabbing, vertical user-generated content. As a platform celebrating diversity and creativity, TikTok has become a preferred destination for users to express themselves through their videos.

Masaki Nishida, VP and Head of Monetization, TikTok Japan, said: "TikTok empowers everyone to be a creator directly from their smartphones and is committed to building a community by encouraging users to share their passion and creative expression through their videos. We see a huge opportunity for brands to connect with today's generation and expand their reach by embracing the native, natural and creative form of content on TikTok. We are excited to support the #UTPlayYourWorld campaign and look forward to continuously supporting the global creative community in the future."

How to participate in #UTPlayYourWorld

Step 1 - Download the TikTok app

USA: https://go.onelink.me/JTEW/USposter1

Step 2 - Wear your favorite new UT

To be eligible for the selection of winners, creators need to wear UT shirts that are sold at UNIQLO stores or the UNIQLO.com e-commerce site during the 2019 Spring/Summer season (from January 2019).

USA: https://www.uniqlo.com/us/en/ut-graphic-tees

Step 3 - Select the music "#UTPlayYourWorld" and film the video

* Submissions with other music can be made, but will not be considered for the contest.

Step 4 - Post your video with the hashtag "#UTPlayYourWorld"

* Posts set to private mode will not be considered for the contest.

Step 5 - Follow the UNIQLO official TikTok account (ID: @uniqlo.tiktok) to receive notification of winner announcement

Notes for Editors

UNIQLO UT x TikTok "#UTPlayYourWorld" special website:

www.uniqlo.com/ut-play-your-world/

Teaser

https://youtu.be/SEcpn7frrKs/

About TikTok

