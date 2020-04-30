+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
30.04.2020

Unipart Group Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

OXFORD, England, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart Group, the leading independent manufacturing, logistics and consultancy company, has announced the appointment of Darren Leigh as Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from the beginning of May.

New Unipart Group Chief Financial Officer Darren Leigh

Darren Leigh's recent experience is in the technology sector at both Sage PLC and Finastra, having previously worked in the rail industry with Freightliner and, before that, gaining experience in the automotive sector working with Inchcape.

"I'm delighted to be joining the Unipart Group and strongly admire the culture it has built based on The Unipart Way and its reputation for exceptional customer service and employee engagement," said Leigh.

"I know Unipart has often been at the forefront of the most important corporate innovations. I look forward to playing my part as the company continues to reinvent itself as it has so successfully done in the past, and to play a strong role in supporting and driving Unipart's digital transformation."

Commenting on the appointment, Unipart Chairman and Group Chief Executive John Neill said: "We are very pleased to welcome Darren to our group of companies. We continue to have the benefit of a strong finance function and long-term relationships with our key customers and banks.

"Even in the best of times, we have never been complacent. We have relied on our unique company spirit, and the skills of our people, to find new and innovative approaches to meeting the real and perceived needs of our customers better than anyone else.

"Faced with perhaps the greatest challenge our generation will ever see, I am confident that Darren's technology focus and experience will make a significant contribution as we shape the future for our company, combining our ability to implement The Unipart Way with our digital transformation. This will enable us to provide new products and services and accelerate our journey to become a technology led company."

Leigh replaces Jonathan Chitty, who will be leaving the company. John Neill said: "I'd like to thank Jonathan for his work over many years, and most recently, which enabled the Unipart Group Board, and its auditors PwC, to approve the Financial Statements for 2019 and also renew one of our main banking facilities for a further five years. He leaves with our thanks for his loyalty and contribution over many years and our best wishes."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162522/Darren_Leigh.jpg 
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1024518/Unipart_Group_Logo.jpg

Contact: Alistair Drummond, alistair.drummond@unipart.com, tel: 01865-383068, mobile: 07771-798835

 

(PRNewsfoto/Unipart Group)

