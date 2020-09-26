26.09.2020 02:25:00

Unions Ratify Four-Year Agreements with Libbey Glass

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that union members at Libbey Glass facilities in Toledo, Ohio, and Shreveport, Louisiana, have ratified new, four-year labor agreements with the bankrupt company.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

Members of the USW and International Association of Machinists (IAM) voted overwhelming in favor of the contracts, which include a temporary wage reduction and other concessions that will give Libbey financial relief to reorganize its debts under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code but also include provisions to increase wages when the company's financial condition improves.

USW International Vice President (Administration) David McCall, who chaired the negotiations with Libbey, credited the solidarity of the combined union membership and their negotiating committee for standing up to demand fairness and dignity when management and the company's creditors sought major, permanent concessions.

"Throughout this process, our members made it clear that cutting wages and benefits for hourly workers without shared sacrifices by management would not keep the company afloat," McCall said. "We are proud that we stood together to ensure our voices were heard and we achieved a more just resolution than the mammoth concessions that management originally proposed."

Under the agreements, Libbey will discontinue production in Shreveport, but will maintain a shipping and distribution facility at the location.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector, service, academic and tech professions.

More information, contact: Tony Montana – 412-562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unions-ratify-four-year-agreements-with-libbey-glass-301138470.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

