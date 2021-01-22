SMI 10’922 -0.2%  SPI 13’557 -0.1%  Dow 31’176 0.0%  DAX 13’907 -0.1%  Euro 1.0769 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’618 -0.2%  Gold 1’861 -0.5%  Bitcoin 27’763 1.9%  Dollar 0.8857 0.0%  Öl 55.5 -1.2% 

Börse & Trading für Anfänger - In diesem kostenlosen Kurs lernen Sie alles, was Sie für den Einstieg ins Trading wissen müssen. Trading birgt Risiken. -w-
22.01.2021 08:11:00

UnionPay Rolls Out Virtual Cards in Vietnam for the First Time

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI) announced today its cooperation with the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Military Bank) in Vietnam to issue 600,000 virtual cards supporting online and QR Code payment, marking the first massive rollout of UnionPay virtual cards in the country. Mobile payment service has become a major driving force behind UnionPay's business localization in global markets. More than six million UnionPay virtual cards were issued outside Mainland China last year, with over half issued in Southeast Asia.

At present, UnionPay mobile payment service has been implemented in all of the 10 ASEAN countries at over 500,000 merchants in various sectors, e.g. retail, F&B, public transport, etc. Building on the acceptance, UnionPay has been proactively serving the local residents by partnering with payment industry players in the region. 18 e-wallets compliant with UnionPay specifications have been introduced in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia which can be used once a UnionPay card is linked. Six mobile wallets including Boost in Malaysia and Aleta Planet Nestia in Singapore also enable users to apply for UnionPay virtual cards, offering a more convenient payment experience.

As the second UnionPay-compliant e-wallet launched in Vietnam, the mobile app of Military Bank allows local residents to apply for cards in the app and pay with QR Code at more than 40,000 local merchants. The app can also be used at over 30 million global merchants when the user travels internationally.

In addition to mobile payment service, an increasing number of local residents in Vietnam are making payments with UnionPay cards which are accepted by 90% of local merchants. Several major Vietnamese banks including Sacombank have issued UnionPay cards, and purchase transaction volume over the first 10 months of 2020 grew by 40%. UPI recently collaborated with VietinBank, one of the largest commercial banks in the country, to issue the first platinum UnionPay card supporting tap-and-go payment in Vietnam.

UnionPay has extended its global acceptance network to 179 countries and regions, of which 85 support UnionPay mobile payment service. Over 90 UnionPay-compliant mobile wallets have been launched in 15 countries and regions outside Mainland China, in the forms of UnionPay App, UnionPay QR Code wallets, and mobile payment products, to satisfy the increasingly diverse demands of the local residents for mobile payment.

SOURCE UnionPay International

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 1’082.50
1.64 %
Givaudan 3’598.00
1.47 %
Sika 249.80
1.26 %
Geberit 557.60
0.76 %
ABB 26.53
0.61 %
Swiss Re 82.66
-0.63 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.50
-0.66 %
Swisscom 470.10
-0.80 %
Alcon 64.54
-1.01 %
Roche Hldg G 316.75
-1.02 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:49
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Pullback?
21.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Farming - die «dritte grüne Revolution»
21.01.21
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
21.01.21
SMI kratzt an der 11.000er-Marke
20.01.21
Grain, Oilseed Risk Factors
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin bricht trotz Blackrock-Interesse um zehn Prozent ein
Zur Rose-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch: Zur Rose wächst 2020 oberhalb der eigenen Zielsetzung
JPMorgan mit spektakulärem Langfrist-Kursziel für Bitcoin
US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Addex-Aktie schiesst hoch: Addex-Partner Janssen hat US-OK für Start von Epilepsie-Phase-IIa-Studie
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron schliesst Rekrutierung für Studie mit Evenamide ab
Ex-Bär-CEO Collardi will Finma-Rüge akzeptieren - Pictet drückt Vertrauen aus
EU-Kommission unterstützt Einführung eines digitalen Euro
EZB hält ihren geldpolitischen Kurs - Lagarde: EZB hat bei Finanzierungsbedingungen ganzheitlichen Ansatz
Alibaba-Aktie schliesst nach Lebenszeichen von Jack Ma weit im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI vorbörslich kaum verändert -- DAX tiefer erwartet -- Asiatische Indizes geben nach
Am heimischen Markt werden für Freitag keine großen Kurssprünge erwartet, beim DAX dürfte es moderat nach unten gehen. An den asiatischen Börsen geht es vor dem Wochenende abwärts. An der Wall Street setzte sich die Rekordjagd am Donnerstag mit gedrosseltem Tempo fort.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit