UnionPay International Unveils New Domestic Travel Benefits for Korean Cardholders

UnionPay began its business in South Korea since 2005, and with 43 million cards issued in the market so far, UnionPay has become an increasingly familiar and preferred payment brand for more and more local customers. Among these UnionPay cards issued, approximately 1.5 million are UnionPay Premium Cards, namely Platinum Cards and Diamond Cards. With global travel halted for the time being, the UnionPay International South Korea branch has partnered with over 30 luxury hotels across South Korea to provide local customers with various benefits on rooms, F&B, and spa facilities.

"Our handpicked domestic holiday benefits allow Korean cardholders to get some much-deserved rest and relaxation in the country's favorite tourism hotspots. Through this program, we hope to not only offer better experience to our cardholders, but also help local hotels to attract more customers and thus support the economy to recover. In the future, UnionPay International plans to launch a number of additional tailored benefits to meet the needs of our Korean cardholders," said Miriam Park, General Manager of UnionPay International's South Korea Branch.

Tourism has ground to a halt in South Korea, with the number of international flights in Q2 falling 97.8% year-on-year. According to the Korean Tourism Organization's (KTO) official June statistics, inbound tourists have shrunk 97.5% year-on-year, while outbound tourists have dropped 98.1%. International border closures are expected to continue, leading many globetrotting South Koreans to refocus their desire for travel to local destinations. According to the KTO survey, over 70% of South Koreans say they are planning to holiday domestically at some point this year.

UnionPay International's new promotions facilitate South Koreans to more easily book their domestic holidays online, while bolstering the nation's reeling tourism industry. Teaming up with three key brands - agoda and Hyatt Hotels - UnionPay will help credit and Premium cardholders plan and pay for local stays across the country.

On agoda, cardholders can enjoy a 15% discount between August 15 and October 15 when booking domestic hotels using their UnionPay credit card. Bookings can be made on UnionPay's exclusive event page at https://www.agoda.com/ko-kr/UnionpayKR.

In addition, UnionPay Premium cardholders can stay three nights but only pay for two at the Park Hyatt Seoul, Grand Hyatt Seoul, and Andaz Gangnam Seoul. In addition, those who stay at the Park Hyatt Seoul or Grand Hyatt Seoul will receive a KRW \100,000 credit voucher, access to welcome amenities, breakfast for two, a complimentary room u

pgrade, early check-in, and free Wi-Fi; and Premium cardholders staying at the Park Hyatt Seoul can enjoy the aforementioned benefits, as well as free late check-out. The offer is available from August 31 until September 30 and bookings can be made via the UnionPay Premium cardholder hotline.

For more UnionPay promotions, please visit: http://www.unionpayintl.com/cardholderServ/serviceCenter/kr/merchantsandoffers/

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2300 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 179 countries and regions with issuance in 61 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

