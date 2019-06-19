UnionPay and ERL Join "Go Cashless on Public Transport" Campaign to Accelerate Cashless Payments on Public Transportation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payment brand UnionPay and Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) today announced their participation in the new "Go Cashless on Public Transport" campaign by the Ministry of Transport Malaysia, to accelerate the use of cashless payments on public transportation in support of the national cashless movement. Consumers who are travelling on KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit can now pay for their train fares using UnionPay contactless enabled cards.

In addition, UnionPay customers from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea and Russia who have digitised their UnionPay Cards on their smartphones can make seamless mobile contactless payments at the KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit gantries with a simple tap-and-go movement.

"UnionPay is pleased to be partnering with ERL for the "Go Cashless on Public Transport" campaign by the Ministry of Transport Malaysia. We believe that there is a need for close cooperation between private and public sectors to collectively drive cashless initiative forward. By making payments on public transportation as simple and convenient as just with a tap by using UnionPay contactless card or mobile phone, more locals and tourists will be encouraged to go cashless, and this will bring us closer towards the nation's cashless vision," said Wenhui Yang, General Manager, UnionPay International Southeast Asia.

"We are committed to driving the cashless movement on public transport which is aligned to the national agenda of going cashless. We believe that through close collaboration with the right partners, we can enhance the travelling experience for our passengers. Our collaboration with UnionPay will allow our passengers to board their rides via KLIA Ekspres or KLIA Transit in a more efficient and hassle-free manner," said Noormah Mohd Noor, Chief Executive Officer of ERL.

As an added incentive for commuters to use UnionPay contactless payment on public transportation, consumers can look forward to discounts. From 1 July to 31 December 2019, every KLIA Ekspres or KLIA Transit ticket purchased with UnionPay Credit or Debit Card at the gate, counter or self-service kiosk will be rewarded with an instant random cash rebate of RM2 or more.

Malaysia is one of the 37 countries and regions outside mainland China that accepts UnionPay contactless payments. In Malaysia, UnionPay Cards are issued by Bank of China (BOC), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Public Bank. UnionPay QuickPass contactless feature is currently available for cards issued by BOC and Public Bank.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) focuses on the international business of UnionPay, a global payment network that serves the world's largest Cardholder base. With over 7 billion UnionPay Cards issued in 51 countries and regions, around 54 million merchants and 2.9 million ATMs accepting our cards in 174 countries and regions, UnionPay is currently one of the fastest-growing payment networks in the world.

As a company with a global acceptance network and a wide range of world-class payment services, UnionPay is committed to providing access to value and secure payment solutions that are tailored to the needs of the local market, to enable choice and ease of payment for consumers and businesses alike.

In Southeast Asia, UPI has enabled ATM, POS acceptance and card issuance across all 10 countries. For more information, visit www.unionpayintl.com/en.

About Express Rail Link

Express Rail Link (ERL) is the operator of KLIA Ekspres service that connects Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA & KLIA2) and the city. The non-stop 57-km journey between KL Sentral and KLIA takes only 28 minutes. Passengers can also take a 3-minute ride between KLIA2 and KLIA. ERL has been recognised locally and internationally for consistently providing high standards in the air-rail service. ERL was named AirRail Link of the Year at the Global AirRail Awards in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016. ERL won Project of the Year Award 2018 at the Global AirRail Awards (GARA) for its new trains. To date, ERL has carried more than 95 million passengers.

SOURCE UnionPay International