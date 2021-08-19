UnionMain Homes Announces New Community

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionMain Homes, an award-winning home builder, continues to grow its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, recently acquiring over 100 lots in the Milrany Ranch community in Melissa, Texas. Located in the rapidly growing city of Melissa, adjacent to Melissa High School, Milrany Ranch features an exciting array of amenities, including a clubhouse, resort-style pool, playgrounds, nature trails and more.

Milrany Ranch will offer a variety of modern, functional floorplans and a simple streamlined buying process paired with designer-selected interiors. Created to simplify and streamline the buying process, Designer Packaged Homes are a great choice for anyone who is looking for new construction in a shorter time frame.

The new homes at Milrany Ranch showcase premium features like granite countertops, recessed lighting, premium flooring, and ample storage space. The community's one and two story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 2,400 to 3,600 square feet.

"Milrany Ranch offers an exceptional location, located just 4 miles from I-75, residents will enjoy quick commutes to Dallas. Homeowners who enjoy an active lifestyle will appreciate the community's amenities and its proximity to Lavon Lake and other outdoor activities," said Tim Gehan, CEO. "As with other UnionMain communities, Milrany Ranch provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a modern new home at a price that fits their budget."

UnionMain Homes was founded in 2019 by Tim Gehan, former CEO of Gehan Homes, who recognized a growing need for affordability in luxury new construction in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The home builder now operates 5 Sales Offices across the metroplex and plans to open 7 more by the end of 2022.

UnionMain Homes at Milrany Ranch is set to open their 2-story model home on August 30, 2021. The release of 12 Designer Packaged Homes are now available for pre-sale, with more to come soon. For more information, visit UnionMainHomes.com/MilranyRanch.

Address: 3504 Thomas Earl Way Melissa, TX 75454

(469)661-1604

For media inquiries:

Natalie Thomas

nthomas@unionmainhomes.com

