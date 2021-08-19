SMI 12’396 -1.2%  SPI 15’893 -1.1%  Dow 34’809 -0.4%  DAX 15’766 -1.3%  Euro 1.0723 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’125 -1.5%  Gold 1’780 -0.4%  Bitcoin 41’991 2.0%  Dollar 0.9183 0.2%  Öl 66.1 -2.1% 
19.08.2021 20:04:00

UnionMain Homes Announces New Community

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionMain Homes, an award-winning home builder, continues to grow its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, recently acquiring over 100 lots in the Milrany Ranch community in Melissa, Texas. Located in the rapidly growing city of Melissa, adjacent to Melissa High School, Milrany Ranch features an exciting array of amenities, including a clubhouse, resort-style pool, playgrounds, nature trails and more.

At UnionMain Homes we are here to build a new home that perfectly represents your lifestyle.

As with other UnionMain communities, Milrany Ranch provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a modern new home at a price that fits their budget.

Milrany Ranch will offer a variety of modern, functional floorplans and a simple streamlined buying process paired with designer-selected interiors. Created to simplify and streamline the buying process, Designer Packaged Homes are a great choice for anyone who is looking for new construction in a shorter time frame.

The new homes at Milrany Ranch showcase premium features like granite countertops, recessed lighting, premium flooring, and ample storage space. The community's one and two story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 2,400 to 3,600 square feet.

"Milrany Ranch offers an exceptional location, located just 4 miles from I-75, residents will enjoy quick commutes to Dallas. Homeowners who enjoy an active lifestyle will appreciate the community's amenities and its proximity to Lavon Lake and other outdoor activities," said Tim Gehan, CEO. "As with other UnionMain communities, Milrany Ranch provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a modern new home at a price that fits their budget."

UnionMain Homes was founded in 2019 by Tim Gehan, former CEO of Gehan Homes, who recognized a growing need for affordability in luxury new construction in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The home builder now operates 5 Sales Offices across the metroplex and plans to open 7 more by the end of 2022.

UnionMain Homes at Milrany Ranch is set to open their 2-story model home on August 30, 2021. The release of 12 Designer Packaged Homes are now available for pre-sale, with more to come soon. For more information, visit UnionMainHomes.com/MilranyRanch.

Address: 3504 Thomas Earl Way Melissa, TX 75454 
(469)661-1604

For media inquiries: 
Natalie Thomas 
nthomas@unionmainhomes.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unionmain-homes-announces-new-community-301359275.html

SOURCE UnionMain Homes

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.

Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV

Inside

09:11 Marktüberblick: MDAX setzt Rekord-Rally fort
07:02 Weekly-Hits: Deutschland – DAX™ lässt die Muskeln spielen / Nio & Tesla – Elektrisierendes Duo
06:46 Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV
06:10 Moderna: mRNA-Impfstoffe wirken offenbar immer weniger gegen Delta-Variante
18.08.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
18.08.21 SMI-Höhenflug setzt sich fort
17.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Intel Corp
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Wachstum: Zur Rose schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Aktie belastet
Dow gibt ab -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Minus
NEL-Aktie fällt: NEL ASA trotz starker Umsatzentwicklung mit operativem Verlust
Meyer Burger schliesst Transformations-Halbjahr mit roten Zahlen ab - Aktie weit im Plus
Alcon-Aktie springt hoch: Alcon knackt Umsatz von zwei Milliarden Dollar
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Moderna-Aktie gibt ab: Moderna prüft zwei Optionen für einen Auffrischungs-Impfstoff
Nach Impfstoff-Erfolg: Analyst erklärt Moderna zum "Tesla der Biotech-Branche"
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
Relief-Therapeutics-Partner NRx meldet positive Ergebnisse aus COVID-19-Studie - Relief-Aktie springt an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit