UnionBank's UShare donation platform accelerates NGO COVID-19 relief efforts

MANILA, Philippines, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Bank of the Philippines' (UnionBank) UShare donation platform continues to enable non-government organizations (NGOs) in the Philippines to ramp-up relief operations amidst the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in locations across the country.

Since the quarantine began, daily transactions via the platform have increased by 87%.

Caritas Manila, a long-standing UShare partner, utilizes the platform for various initiatives including COVID-19 relief programs aimed at supporting at risk families and the elderly by providing these with protective kits and food packs.

As of April 25, Caritas has gathered significant contributions through UShare which contributed to helping over 200,000 individuals living in the poorest communities in Metro Manila.

"We are very grateful to have partners in the private sector that continue to enable Caritas Manila in helping the less fortunate and vulnerable communities during the on-going crisis," said Fr. Anton CT Pascual, Caritas Manila Executive Director.

UShare, which has enabled NGOs to digitize since 2011, is making an impact for Philippine NGOs at the forefront of fighting the recent pandemic.

Through the platform, foundations, non-profits, and other organizations in the largely cash-based country are empowered to receive donations and payments online, and can easily integrate this on their website. UnionBank's secure payment facility coupled with a user-friendly interface allows NGOs to gain greater access to funding from within the Philippines and from international donors as well.

"UnionBank is happy to work with organizations such as Caritas to help enable them for online donations. Aside from the ability to pay or donate online, what is really unique about UShare is the online dashboard at the back-end which helps them properly track donations coming in, big or small," said UnionBank Senior Vice President and Fintech Group Head Arvie de Vera. He added that, "In a traditional bank account or cash - such reconciliation would be very challenging. And at times like these, you don't want the clients burdened by such things. Their focus should be to continue helping the community."

Donate to Caritas Manila's COVID-19 initiatives, visit www.ubpay.com.ph/caritasmanila and select "Caritas Damayan - LIGTAS COVID 19" campaign. Donations received will fund the distribution of protective kits including masks and alcohol, as well as food bags to sustain at risk families while the Enhanced Community Quarantine is in place.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200430/2791184-1

SOURCE Union Bank of the Philippines