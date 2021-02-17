SMI 10’908 -0.3%  SPI 13’625 -0.2%  Dow 31’523 0.2%  DAX 14’065 -0.3%  Euro 1.0805 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’726 -0.2%  Gold 1’795 -1.3%  Bitcoin 43’763 2.6%  Dollar 0.8926 0.3%  Öl 63.5 0.3% 

Die drei Dimensionen eines Trends Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
17.02.2021 00:32:00

Union Pacific Announces Marketing and Sales, Loup Logistics Appointments

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific today announced the following Marketing and Sales appointments, effective March 1, 2021:

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

Jason Hess to vice president-Bulk
Kari Kirchhoefer to vice president-Premium
Josh Perkes to vice president-Loup Logistics

Hess, previously vice president-Premium, Marketing and Sales, succeeds Brad Thrasher as vice president-Bulk, who plans to retire in March 2021 after a 33-year career at Union Pacific. Hess has served Union Pacific in various roles for over 26 years. He has held leadership positions in multiple business groups, including Premium, Bulk, Industrial Products and Customer Care and Support.

Kirchhoefer, previously vice president-Loup Logistics, succeeds Hess as vice president-Premium. Kirchhoefer has been with Union Pacific more than 28 years and held leadership positions in Industrial Products, Customer Care and Support, and Bulk.

Perkes, previously assistant vice president Workforce Resources, succeeds Kirchhoefer as vice president-Loup Logistics. Perkes has been with Union Pacific for more than 18 years and held leadership positions in Marketing and Sales Premium, Industrial Products and Operations teams. He has a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and a master's degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

www.up.com 

www.facebook.com/unionpacific 

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-announces-marketing-and-sales-loup-logistics-appointments-301229460.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 14.12
1.22 %
ABB 26.60
1.06 %
CS Group 12.78
0.75 %
Lonza Grp 612.60
0.59 %
CieFinRichemont 89.08
0.23 %
Swiss Re 84.46
-0.59 %
Givaudan 3’601.00
-0.69 %
Geberit 556.60
-0.89 %
Novartis 81.60
-0.97 %
Alcon 65.88
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16.02.21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter Inc
16.02.21
Vontobel: derimail - Tracker auf den Vontobel Electric Vehicle Basket - jetzt zeichnen
16.02.21
SMI nimmt Jahreshoch ins Visier
16.02.21
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale erklärt heute im BX Swiss Struki ABC den Grundbegriff «Basiswert». Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er den Anlegern, was genau ein Basiswert bei Strukturierten Produkten ist und welche Werte dafür zur Auswahl stehen. Weiter gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick in die Besonderheiten und welche Vorteile den Anlegern durch den Handel mit Strukturierten Produkten entstehen.

BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plant Tesla eine milliardenschwere Absicherung? Kriegskasse könnte Wachstumsaussichten langfristig sichern
UBS-Aktie in Grün: UBS ernennt Robert Karofsky zum alleinigen Präsidenten der Investment Bank
AstraZeneca-Aktie etwas schwächer: WHO gibt COVID-19-Impfstoff Notfallzulassung
Analyst: GameStop war ein "idiotischer Short" - zweifelt Fähigkeiten der Hedgefonds an
Vivendi-Aktie +20%: Vivendi will Universal Music bis Ende 2021 an die Börse bringen
Bitcoin steigt erstmals über 50'000 US-Dollar
Palantir-Aktie weit abgeschlagen: Palantir mit roten Zahlen
SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- US-Handel ruht -- Nikkei klettert letztlich kräftig - China im Feiertag
Santhera plant Kapitalerhöhung und Anleihen-Restrukturierung - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
Wall Street uneins -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneins -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Markt trat am Dienstag auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am zweiten Handelstag der Woche nach. Der Dow Jones präsentierte sich freundlich. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit