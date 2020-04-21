21.04.2020 04:30:00

Unilever Food Solutions connects food and beverage businesses with diners across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- Unilever Food Solutions (UFS) is partnering with Carousell, the Southeast Asian marketplace platform, on #SupportLocal, an initiative that enables 180,000 food & beverage (F&B) businesses in Southeast Asia to connect with local diners.

This initiative helps F&B businesses in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines to reach customers directly by being listed on Carousell's newly created local F&B category for free. UFS supports the hospitality community by offering professional resources such as recipes, tips and video training on food delivery and social media photography. Diners, instead, find restaurants or street vendors near them offering pick-up or self-arranged delivery.

"Many food-stall owners like us are not equipped for delivery services. #SupportLocal provides us with a platform to gain visibility amongst consumers during this unprecedented time." said Wei Cheng, a second-generation business owner who runs Liang Guang Seafood Soup in Singapore.

"We hope that this joint initiative will support local businesses to navigate through this unprecedented time as well as act as a catalyst for many to embrace digitization. Local food businesses are at the heart of every community in Southeast Asia and we are proud to be doing our part to keep this unifying force alive" said Star Chen, EVP Customer Development & Operations, Unilever Food Solutions.

"Nothing binds our community together more than their shared passion for food, and we have partnered with Unilever Food Solutions, experts in the culinary industry, to help our local F&B owners. As Southeast Asia's largest online classifieds, Carousell has the ability to reach local communities at a regional scale and provide them with the means to support local businesses," said Lewis Ng, Chief Commercial Officer, Carousell.

UFS is the foodservice arm of Unilever and has a strong footprint in the F&B industry with brands like Knorr, Best Foods and Lipton. Carousell is the number one online marketplace platform in Southeast Asia and has tens of millions of users shopping across various categories including fashion, electronics, and health & beauty, giving vendors access to a wide range of consumers via cross-selling.

Interested F&B outlets may list on Carousell following these simple guidelines:

Singapore: https://tinyurl.com/supportlocalsingapore 
Malaysia: https://tinyurl.com/supportlocalMY 
Philippines: https://tinyurl.com/supportlocalPH 
Vietnam: https://tinyurl.com/supportlocalVN 

# # #

About Unilever Food Solutions

We are proud to be part of Unilever, one of the world's leading suppliers of fast moving consumer goods, with sales in 180 different countries. As the dedicated foodservice business of Unilever, we lead the industry in providing innovative and high quality professional food ingredients and value adding services created by 230 professional chefs. Covering 50 cuisines, in 200 million dishes a day. We outgrow our competition thanks to strong brands such as KNORR, LIPTON and HELLMANN'S, and talented entrepreneurial people working closely with chefs and distributive partners on a daily basis. Unilever Food Solutions is an inspiring global company made up of talented professionals who are always willing to go the extra mile to deliver results for customers. In this positive and open culture, we find inspiration every day, empowering our people to make a 'bigger difference' at every level in the organisation. We provide products and services created by chefs for chefs and aim to do this in a sustainable way. For more information, please visit http://www.ufs.com/ 

About Carousell

Carousell is a classifieds marketplace that makes selling as easy as taking a photo, buying as simple as chatting. Launched in August 2012, Carousell began in Singapore and now has a presence in eight markets across Asia. With over 250 million listings, we are one of the world's largest and fastest growing marketplaces in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and are backed by Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Sequoia India and Naspers. The Carousell marketplace has a diverse range of products across a variety of categories, including cars, lifestyle, gadgets and fashion accessories. Download the app for iOS or Android, and visit www.carousell.com for more information.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200421/2781226-1

SOURCE Unilever Food Solutions

