04.02.2020 02:00:00

Uniken appoints Kopal Agarwal to lead go-to-market expansion in APAC

CHATHAM, N.J., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniken, a pioneer in mobile-first security, announces today the appointment of Singapore Banking executive Kopal Agarwal as Vice President Business Development APAC. In this role, Kopal will lead Uniken's go-to-market efforts in the region and work closely with our great partner network to accelerate the adoption of the company's REL-ID security platform that empowers organisations to drive transformative engagement while taking fraud to zero.

"Having a Singapore banking executive with Kopal's background join us to lead our regional go-to-market is a key differentiator for us," said Bimal Gandhi, CEO of Uniken. "Her experience driving digital transformation at the Bank of Singapore, Barclays and JP Morgan, coupled with a passion for delivering amazing customer experience, makes Kopal the ideal person to work with large enterprises in Asia to drive transformation, deliver a phenomenal client experience, maintain the highest level of security and most importantly preserve privacy. Her track record of delivering strong results is well suited to lead Uniken's regional go to market efforts as we continue our mission to make connecting safe for our customers."

Uniken APAC PTE. LTD. is open for business in the Marina Bay Financial Center. This will be our regional HQ as we expand in the coming months and strengthen the Uniken team in APAC.

"I was thrilled when Uniken asked me to drive the growth of REL-ID in the region," said Kopal Agarwal. "Digital banking and mobile commerce are exploding in APAC, with organisations investing heavily in security, customer experience and fraud prevention. There is a real need in the market for an integrated offering. The unique technology that Uniken has deployed across the globe has proven to be a strong platform to address those needs, and more. I look forward to working with our partners, customers and the talented team at Uniken in making their vision of a securely connected world a reality."

About Uniken 

Uniken is a pioneer in the field of mobile first security. Uniken's flagship product REL-ID is an advanced, first-of-its-kind, security platform that secures connections between customers and businesses while taking fraud to zero. A mobile-first solution, REL-ID effectively protects customers, enterprises and the entire ecosystem from a wide variety of risks such as identity attacks, device attacks and network attacks. For its pioneering products, Uniken has received various awards and recognition including Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity and Access Management (2018) and Forrester Now Tech Industry Leader in Authentication Management Solutions (2018) and most recently (2019) the Frost & Sullivan Identity & Access Management Technology Innovation Award. Visit www.uniken.com

Press contact:
Graeme Rowe
Graeme.rowe@uniken.com

SOURCE Uniken Inc

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.02.20
Die Börsenrallye stockt
03.02.20
Ölpreise rutschen weiter ab
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Europäische Bankaktien günstig bewertet?
03.02.20
SMI-Anleger gehen in Deckung
31.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Bayer AG, Sanofi, Merck KGaA
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Tesla-Aktie mit neuem Höchststand: Tesla-Bulle hält Preis von 7'000 US-Dollar für möglich
SNB will Frankenstärke eindämmen - aber Trump funkt ihr dazwischen
Corona-Virus belastet Aktienmärkte: Diese Aktien sollten Anleger nun im Blick behalten
Julius Bär-Aktie bricht ein: Weniger Gewinn erzielt und neue Ziele bis 2022 - Stellenabbau geplant
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Sonntag
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail gibt Gewinnwarnung aus
Dow beendet den Handel fester -- SMI zum Börsenschluss höher -- DAX letztlich über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Shanghai Composite schliesst über 7 Prozent tiefer
Der Big-Mac-Index 2020 - Wie ein Burger Rückschlüsse auf die Kaufkraft zulässt
Credit Suisse friert anscheinend Boni ein trotz Gewinnanstieg - Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow beendet den Handel fester -- SMI zum Börsenschluss höher -- DAX letztlich über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Shanghai Composite schliesst über 7 Prozent tiefer
Die US-Börsen schlossen am Montag freundlich. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag volatil, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen und die Marke von 13'000 Punkten zurückerobern konnte. Auf dem chinesischen Festland brach die Börse ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;