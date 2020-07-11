Uniform Advantage, Medical Apparel Brand Launches New Innovative Collection: Movement by Butter-Soft

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of medical uniforms for medical and hospitality industries, develops an innovative exclusive scrub collection for men and women, focused on comfort, durability and functionality.

"We designed Movement by Butter-Soft for our health workers who are constantly moving and on-the-go, desiring functional, comfortable, scrubs during their long hours," said David Hawker, VP of Product Development & Design.

The Movement by Butter-Soft collection is designed to support the active medical professionals who require a highly functional uniform during their long shifts, while still providing accentuated, flattering scrubs. The collection is made from a polyester/rayon/spandex blend that is micro-peached with a four-way stretch finish and anti-wrinkle treatment.

Movement by Butter-Soft's anti-wrinkle and recovery properties aims to leave the medical professional feeling confident and cool in their uniform. The collection also boasts excellent airflow and moisture-wicking technology, as well as a brushed knit secondary fabric that is a lightweight mix of polyester and spandex.

The Movement by Butter-Soft collection comes in four scrub tops – Nesh, Altair, Antares and Capella. Complementing the scrub tops, the collection features four pants – Hadar, Polaris, Rigel and Vega. The collection each has two tops and bottoms designated for men and women. Additionally, Movement by Butter-Soft includes a long-sleeve jacket for women – the Adara. Currently, the collection is available in 10 fade-resistance colors, including six solid and three heather core colors, plus a seasonal color.

Movement by Butter-Soft is sold exclusively by Uniform Advantage. The collection is available at uniformadvantage.com and in Uniform Advantage retail stores across the United States.

About Uniform Advantage

Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.

SOURCE Uniform Advantage