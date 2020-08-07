07.08.2020 09:00:00

Uniform Advantage, Medical Apparel Brand Demonstrates Support of Educators Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of medical uniforms for medical and hospitality industries, donated $10,000 in gift cards to help support the Jack & Jill early education and elementary teachers and launched a scrub campaign for educators as schools reopen in the Fall of 2020.

The Jack & Jill Children's Center was founded in 1942 by the Junior League of Greater Fort Lauderdale. The center began as a day-care for women whose husbands had joined the war effort and now needed to enter the workforce. It is now the Junior League's oldest and longest running Legacy Project and has evolved into an accredited early education center for working families. Jack & Jill offers family strengthening programs to help fight the cycle of poverty in South Florida.

"We are incredibly grateful to Uniform Advantage for their generous donation of $10,000 to purchase scrubs for our teachers. The health and safety of our teachers, children, and families are at our utmost concern at this time," said Heather Siskind Chief Executive Officer of Jack & Jill's Children Center, "Our teachers need to be able to keep themselves and their families at home safe by being able to easy wash and sanitize their clothes, and scrubs are the best option for this because they are easiest to clean and disinfect. The scrubs allow us to have staff wearing a different color everyday thus reassuring our families that they have clean scrubs on."

As part of their commitment to support those who support others, Uniform Advantage has launched a campaign to support educators and schools to adapt scrubs as part of their dress code. Educators will continue to play a vital role during the reopening of schools, now with a stronger demand on frequent cleaning and sanitation in the classroom. Comfortable, adaptable, durable and professional, Uniform Advantage offers scrubs for teachers that are flattering to upkeep a professional appearance with a variety of fabrics for maximum comfort, making them a considerable wardrobe option for educators.

For more information on Uniform Advantage and their contributions and partnerships visit give.uniformadvantage.com, or to shop online, please visit https://www.uniformadvantage.com/.

About Uniform Advantage                                     
Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.

 

SOURCE Uniform Advantage

