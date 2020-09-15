15.09.2020 21:08:00

Unifor welcomes restoration of normal aluminum trade with the U.S.

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's aluminum workers welcomed the removal of unfair U.S. tariffs and credit the federal government's strong response for today's win.

"This dispute was no doubt resolved thanks to the stance taken by Justin Trudeau's government and the efforts led by Chrystia Freeland and Mary Ng," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "It was the impending countermeasures that helped U.S. trade representatives realize that Canada was not going to take this lying down."

On August 16 the U.S. imposed tariffs on Canada's exports of P1020 aluminum. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland responded by releasing an initial proposal of countermeasures and consulted with Canadian industry experts and Unifor.

"Workers on both sides of the border would lose in an aluminum trade war," said Dias. "Canada has done nothing wrong to warrant aluminum tariffs. We welcome the resumption of normal trade relations."

Unifor has repeatedly warned that tariffs on Canadian aluminum exports are an unfair attempt to help a handful of struggling U.S. producers and that tariffs cause harm to the wider American economy.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.20
1.68 %
Roche Hldg G 335.45
1.65 %
Novartis 83.06
1.42 %
SGS 2’425.00
1.29 %
Lonza Grp 557.40
1.24 %
Nestle 109.64
-0.05 %
Swiss Re 75.34
-0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.60
-0.66 %
UBS Group 11.20
-2.06 %
CS Group 9.98
-2.77 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:51
Kupfer und seine Bedeutung für Chinas Wirtschaft – OpenMarkets
16:01
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:19
Vontobel: Ungewöhnliche Kooperationen im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus
15:17
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
14:00
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
08:55
SMI lässt es zum Wochenstart ruhig angehen
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Siegfried-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Siegfried wird Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer abfüllen
Weber und Rohner planen anscheinend Fusion von UBS und Credit Suisse - Aktien ziehen an
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr
Warren Buffett bereits investiert: Alles Wichtige zum Börsengang von Snowflake
Nach neuem Bericht über mögliche Fusion: CS- und UBS-Aktien geben nach
Goldpreis: Nach der EZB-Sitzung ist vor der Fed-Sitzung
Ölgigiant BP: Zeitalter steigender Ölnachfrage ist vorbei - BP-Aktie leichter
ARYZTA-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: VRP-Kandidat Andreas Schmid nimmt sich aus dem Rennen
Roche-Aktie zieht an: Schulterschluss mit Unispital Basel bei Krebsbehandlung
Deshalb legt der Euro zum US-Dollar zu - wenig Bewegung zum Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street werden am Dienstag wieder Gewinne verbucht. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX legten zu. Asiens Indizes fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB