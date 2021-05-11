SMI 10’989 -1.2%  SPI 14’106 -1.3%  Dow 34’242 -1.4%  DAX 15’120 -1.8%  Euro 1.0981 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’946 -1.9%  Gold 1’835 -0.1%  Bitcoin 51’033 1.5%  Dollar 0.9038 0.3%  Öl 68.5 0.4% 
11.05.2021 20:06:00

Unifor welcomes Canada's intervention on eve of line 5 closure

CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor is relieved the federal Minister of Natural Resources is intervening on the eve of tomorrow's deadline for Enbridge to shut down a key artery in the energy infrastructure between Canada and the U.S., providing vital energy needs for four provinces and four states.

"The Governor of Michigan is recklessly messing with a critical piece of infrastructure that puts thousands of jobs at risk," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "We are in full support of the Canadian government filing a brief to try to continue mediation between Enbridge and the State of Michigan."

Today Canada filed an amicus curiae brief in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan to support continued mediation between Enbridge and the State of Michigan.

Last fall Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave Enbridge a May 12, 2021 deadline to shut down a section pipeline that has been moving crude safely for 67 years.

"Line 5 is a critical energy and economic link between Canada and the United States, and coveys Canada's belief that the U.S. federal court is the proper jurisdiction to hear the case between Michigan and Enbridge," said the federal government's news release.

"Energy security, economic prosperity, and supporting energy workers are top priorities for the Government of Canada," said the Honourable Seamus O'Regan.

"Closing Line 5 would be disastrous for our energy security across the region, resulting in a supply drop of 45% to the refineries serviced by the line, including refineries in Sarnia, Nanticoke, and Montreal and putting at least 4,900 jobs in Ontario are 'at risk'. The repercussions would be felt as far away as Alberta and Saskatchewan, said Dias.

Dias points out that Enbridge's Great Lakes Tunnel Project, approved in 2018, will reroute Line 5 underneath the lakebed of Michigan's Straits of Mackinac, virtually eliminating the threat of a pipeline incident.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:29 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Space Technology
15:08 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:03 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
14:54 Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV
08:46 SMI legt wieder den Rückwärtsgang ein
10.05.21 Marktüberblick: adidas sprintet davon
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell drücken Inflationssorgen auf die Kurse. Wie sich der Schweizer Markt in der verkürzten Handelswoche schlägt erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bill Gates und Frau Melinda getrennt: Der Zusammenhang zwischen den Leerverkäufen der GameStop-Aktie und dem Ehe-Aus des Microsoft-Mitgründers
US-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Ether knackt 4'000-Dollar-Marke
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Naturschutzbund hat Bedenken gegen Pläne von Tesla für Batteriefabrik
Starke Zahlen: BioNTech verzeichnet kräftiges Umsatzplus - BioNTech-Aktie legt zu
Trading Idee NASDAQ 100: Die Tech-Dämmerung
Mega-Gehalt für Coinbase-CEO Brian Armstrong: Er soll eine Million US-Dollar pro Tag verdienen
Anleger greifen vor Montana-Aerospace-Börsengang wohl zu
Ex-NYSE-Präsident Thomas Farley: "Kryptowährungen sind das bestgehütete Geheimnis der Welt"
Cardano-CEO: Das ist der Vorteil vom Cardano-Netzwerk gegenüber Bitcoin

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit