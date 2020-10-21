SMI 10’146 -0.4%  SPI 12’679 -0.2%  Dow 28’309 0.4%  DAX 12’737 -0.9%  Euro 1.0726 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’228 -0.5%  Gold 1’907 0.1%  Dollar 0.9069 0.0%  Öl 42.8 0.8% 

21.10.2020 02:48:00

Unifor Support Workers ratify contract with Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - After months of difficult negotiations, Unifor custodial and maintenance workers at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) have ratified a new four-year collective agreement.

"These were challenging and complex negotiations and both our local bargaining committee and membership deserve a lot of credit for overcoming the challenges created by the province's mandated central bargaining process and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

Unifor Local 2458 represents 160 custodial and maintenance workers at the WECDSB. The new agreement was ratified by 90 per cent.

All WECDSB maintenance and custodial workers previously ratified an agreement under the province's newly mandated central bargaining process that provided wage increases of 1 per cent and a 1 per cent increase to benefits. The agreement ratified by workers tonight settles numerous local issues with the WECDSB.

"Our members in the education sector are among the hardest working and most dedicated people you will find in our community. They ratified an agreement that reflects the respect and support they deserve for ensuring that our children can continue to learn in a safe, healthy and secure environment, especially with the ongoing pandemic," said Tullio DiPonti, Unifor Local 2458 President. 

The new contract will see new hiring and includes strengthened language and improvements for general working conditions. 

"These were difficult negotiations complicated by the ongoing health and financial crises affecting our community," said Rick Nadin, Chairperson of the Unifor Local 2458 Custodial and Maintenance Unit. "I'm incredibly proud of our members and our bargaining committee for rising to the challenge and reaching a settlement that provides solid gains for the next four years."

WECDSB office, clerical, and information technology workers also represented by Unifor Local 2458 are set to start bargaining over the next few weeks.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

