15.09.2019 19:43:00

Unifor statement on UAW negotiations with General Motors

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor supports the United Auto Workers (UAW) in negotiations for a fair contract settlement with General Motors (GM). The UAW has announced that its 49,000 GM members will commence strike action at midnight, following the expiration of the union's collective agreement with the automaker.

Collective agreements between Unifor, representing Canadian GM workers, and General Motors will expire in September 2020 and September 2021. Negotiations with GM on behalf of Canadian autoworkers will commence next year.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

