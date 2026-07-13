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Ford Motor Aktie 1106820 / US3453708600

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13.07.2026 03:55:58

Unifor Reaches Tentative Agreement With Ford For 5,150 Canadian Workers

Ford Motor
11.31 CHF 3.21%
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(RTTNews) - Canadian auto union Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with Ford Motor Company, covering 5,150 union members employed at Ford facilities across Canada.

The agreement applies to members of Unifor Locals 707, 200, 584, 1087, 240, and 1324, who work at the Oakville Assembly Complex, Windsor Annex and Essex Engine Plants, as well as Parts Distribution Centres in Paris and Casselman, Ontario, and Leduc, Alberta.

Negotiations between Unifor and Ford began on June 22. Details of the tentative agreement will be presented to members during ratification meetings scheduled for July 17-19.

The agreement has received unanimous endorsement from the Unifor Ford Master Bargaining Committee, marking a significant step forward in labor relations between the union and the automaker.

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