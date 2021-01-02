SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 26’048 1.3%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
02.01.2021 23:21:00

Unifor mourns Sheila Yakovishin, PSW in Windsor LTC home, lost to COVID-19

WINDSOR, ON, Jan. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor, its Local 2458, and the wider Windsor community began the New Year in mourning of health care worker and fellow union member Sheila Yakovishin, 60.

Sheila Yakovishin (CNW Group/Unifor)

"On behalf of our union, I express the deepest condolences to Sheila's family and all those who knew and loved her. Unifor mourns with you, as we decry her preventable death," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

Yakovishin passed away on December 31, 2020 with COVID-19. The LTC home that Yakovishin worked at for more than 30 years, Berkshire Care Centre, is in severe outbreak with 82 residents and 38 staff having tested positive for COVID-19.

"As the New Year begins, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage unchecked in Ontario's for-profit long-term care homes. It must be stopped, we must protect health care workers from this disease," continued Dias. "Ontario should have learned its lesson during the first wave, but LTC workers and residents are still left at risk across the province."

Many for-profit LTC homes in the Windsor Region are experiencing severe COVID-19 outbreaks, with some having more than 100 residents and staff infected.

"These rising statistics of infections among workers in Windsor's for-profit LTC centres are more than numbers. They are people like Sheila, with full lives to live, people who deserve like we all do, to come home safe from work," said Tullio DiPonti, President of Unifor Local 2458.

Unifor has long campaigned for an end to profit-driven LTC in Ontario and across the country, and is a partner in the Care not Profits provincial campaign, found at carenotprofits.ca.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 309.00
0.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
0.44 %
LafargeHolcim 48.62
0.37 %
The Swatch Grp 241.50
0.21 %
Swisscom 477.10
-0.40 %
UBS Group 12.47
-0.44 %
CieFinRichemont 80.08
-0.52 %
Sika 241.80
-0.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Jim Cramer: Diese Aktie dürfte nach der Pandemie ein Comeback starten
Bitcoin-Rally beschleunigt sich - Kurs kurz über 33'000 Dollar
JPMorgan-Analysten sehen starkes Börsenjahr 2021 voraus
Tesla im Visier: Toyota startet Elektroautooffensive in 2021
Nach Turbojahr 2020: Darum sieht Gene Munster Tesla auch 2021 auf der Überholspur
Facebook hat mit Novi und Diem grosse Pläne für 2021
Lohnender Luxus: Diese Sachwerte bringen mehr Rendite als Aktien
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla liefert 2020 halbe Million Fahrzeuge aus - Absatz steigt um 36 Prozent
2020: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
4. Quartal 2020: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit