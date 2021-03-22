Unifor members to meet with B.C. government MLAs

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor will take its campaign for workers' rights directly to provincial government legislators during an intensive online lobby session this week in British Columbia.

"Speaking directly with key decision-makers is a key part of our strategy for change," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "We have members from dozens of sectors speaking directly about their experience on the shop floor. We will also present research to help make the case for a suite of new worker-friendly policies."

Throughout the week, Unifor has secured dozens of meetings with the entire government caucus, including Premier John Horgan. Unifor members will be urging the government to support paid sick leave, card-based union certification, and employment standards reforms to reduce precarious, low-paid work.

"When it comes to good-paying union jobs, the government shouldn't see itself as a disinterested party," said McGarrigle. "Progressive governments don't simply tolerate unionization, they should be actively encouraging it."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor