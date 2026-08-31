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General Motors Aktie 11665971 / US37045V1008

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31.08.2026 03:25:12

Unifor Members Ratify GM Contracts

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(RTTNews) - Unifor members at General Motors (GM) have overwhelmingly ratified new contracts that secure major product commitments, significant investment, and wage and benefit improvements consistent with the union's pattern agreement.

The union noted that negotiations took place under difficult circumstances, with the CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll idled and many members on indefinite layoff. The union emphasized its determination to restore production at CAMI. GM committed to seek opportunities for the facility and designated it as the plant of first consideration for Canadian Armed Forces defense work, should such contracts be awarded. The agreement also extends the Income Maintenance Plan for eligible members on layoff until May 2028.

The three-year collective agreement mirrors the 3% annual wage increases in the Detroit Three pattern agreement, set by Unifor with Ford Motor Company. Wages will rise to $50.20 per hour for full-rate production members and $62.71 per hour for Skilled Trades workers over the life of the contracts. The agreements cover more than 4,600 Unifor members at GM Ontario facilities in Oshawa, St. Catharines, and Woodstock under the GMCC agreement, as well as the GM Assembly Plant in Ingersoll under the CAMI agreement. Members ratified the GMCC agreement with 80.5% support, while CAMI members voted 96.5% in favour.

The contracts include C$144 million to add next-generation Heavy-Duty GMC Sierra truck production in Oshawa, and C$215 million for next-generation transmission assembly in St. Catharines, with work anticipated to begin in late 2029. They also enshrine prior commitments of C$691 million for sixth-generation V8 engine production in St. Catharines and C$63 million for stamping and CCA upgrades in Oshawa. In addition, the agreements provide measures to mitigate layoffs at Oshawa Assembly, renew the Cost of Living Allowance, and deliver bonuses including a $10,000 Productivity and Quality bonus and a $2,000 December bonus for eligible members. Retirees will also see increased Universal Healthcare Allowance payments, extended to surviving spouses.

General Motors Company closed at $86.27, up $0.09 or 0.10% as of August 28. In overnight trading at 9:15:11 PM EDT, the stock was at $85.91, down $0.36 or 0.42%.

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