08.09.2019 20:00:00

Unifor members host BBQ lunch to support good unionized telecom jobs

HALIFAX, Sept. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 2289 at Bell Aliant are hosting a lunchtime BBQ at the Granville Mall to support good unionized telecom jobs.

"We're doing this to support our fellow Bell Aliant workers and to raise awareness about how the company has chipped away at these good jobs for years," said Cullen Bolger, President of Unifor Local 2289 representing Bell Aliant workers in Nova Scotia. "In a time of growth and with more reliance than ever on telecommunications, corporations like Bell Canada need to show they're providing good, secure jobs to Canadians."

Local 2289 is hosting the BBQ to bring members together, to talk outside of the workplace about the job erosion and stressful work environment they face at Bell Aliant. Members of Unifor Local 2289 will be present to provide comment to media.

WHAT:

Lunchtime BBQ for Bell Aliant workers

WHERE:

Granville Mall, 1895 Granville Street, Halifax

WHEN:

Monday, September 9, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m

WHO:

Union representatives from Local 2289, rank-and-file Bell Aliant workers

 

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Neues Paradigma am Ölmarkt
06.09.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Georg Fischer - Aufwärtskorrektur im bestehenden Abwärtstrend!
06.09.19
Vontobel: Neue Credit Linked Note auf Thyssenkrupp
05.09.19
Dank Politik entspannt ins Wochenende? | BX Swiss TV
02.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf U-BLOX
02.09.19
Raiffeisen: Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Dank Politik entspannt ins Wochenende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Tesla & Co. werden immer effizienter: Ölpreise müssten stark sinken, damit Verbrenner wettbewerbsfähig bleiben
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für zwei neue Tecentriq-basierte NSCLC-Behandlungen
Hedgefonds-Manager erwartet die nächste Finanzkrise
Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
China will ähnliche Digitalwährung wie Facebook herausbringen
So lief es für Buffett-Aktien im bisherigen Jahresverlauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
UBS plant offenbar Reorganisation des Investment Banking - Aktie gefragt
KW 36: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI überwand vor dem Wochenende die 10'000er Marke -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Der DAX konnte im Verlauf ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Die Wall Street präsentiertd sich nach mauen Arbeitsmarktdaten uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB